Doria attacks Lula and Bolsonaro and says PSDB can rebuild Brazil

by

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria, chosen as the PSDB candidate for the Presidency of the Republic in the 2022 elections, declared, this Saturday (27), that the party has excellent cadres for the country’s reconstruction. Doria also confronted President Jair Bolsonaro and former PT presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff.

“The Brazil of the PSDB, the Brazil of Fernando Henrique Cardoso, of the economic stabilization plan, of fighting inflation and fiscal responsibility, achievements of President Fernando Henrique Cardoso, of his collaborators and ministers. From Mario Covas’s visionary infrastructure projects, from Franco Montoro’s women and neros protection programs,” she said.

“From the sensitivity of Ruth Cardoso’s income distribution programs, from José Serra’s plan for generics and health structuring, from Geraldo Alckmin’s technical schools, from Paulo Renato’s universalization of basic education. The bases are all here in our party. Fruit of the excellence of our staff who provided invaluable services to Brazilians”, added Doria.

According to Doria, the Bolsonaro government was “genocidal” for neglecting vaccines for the population. “We brought the vaccine to Brazilians, neglected by the federal government, this genocidal government, responsible for a portion of these 613,000 Brazilians who lost their lives,” he said.

“Jair Bolsonaro sold a dream and delivered a nightmare. Our Brazil has been transformed from discord, disunity, conflict, quarrels between family and friends, political arrogance, and violence against the press, journalists and intellectuals. We were trapped in a circle that harms the life of the country”, he continued.

  • 1 in 18

    João Doria won the PSDB primaries with 53.99% of approximately 30 thousand votes and will be the party’s candidate for the Presidency of the Republic

    Credit: FÁTIMA MEIRA/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT

  • two in 18

    João Doria congratulating the second place in the preliminary, Eduardo Leite, who reached 44.66% of the votes

    Credit: FÁTIMA MEIRA/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT

  • 3 in 18

    Arthur Virgílio, former mayor of Manaus, got 1.35% of the votes in the PSDB’s primaries

    Credit: FÁTIMA MEIRA/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT

  • 4 in 18

    Arthur Virgílio, João Doria, Eduardo Leite and Bruno Araújo, in the PSDB Presidency of the Republic, which were resumed this Saturday (26)

    Credit: FÁTIMA MEIRA/FUTURA PRESS/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT

  • 5 in 18

    Eduardo Leite, governor of Rio Grande do Sul, during a press conference after the end of the preliminary vote

    Credit: ESTADÃO CONTENT

  • 6 in 18

    João Doria, governor of São Paulo, during a press conference after the end of the preliminary vote

    Credit: GABRIELA BILÓ/ESTADÃO CONTENT

  • 7 in 18

    Leite, Virgílio and Doria at the beginning of the preview voting on November 21, interrupted after the app crashes

    Credit: Disclosure/ PSDB

  • 8 in 18

    Tomás Covas pays tribute to his father, Bruno Covas, during the PSDB previews

    Credit: Disclosure/ PSDB

  • 9 in 18

    Governor and candidate Arthur Virgílio on arrival at the PSDB presidential caucus

    Credit: Disclosure/ PSDB

  • 10 in 18

    Candidates Eduardo Leite and João Doria in the PSDB presidential caucuses

    Credit: Disclosure/ PSDB

  • 11 in 18

    João Doria after voting in the PSDB presidential caucus

    Credit: Disclosure/ PSDB

  • 12 in 18

    Eduardo Leite after voting in the PSDB presidential caucus

    Credit: Disclosure/ PSDB

  • 13 in 18

    Governor and candidate João Doria on arrival at the PSDB presidential caucus

    Credit: Disclosure/ PSDB

  • 14 in 18

    Tribute paid to Bruno Covas and Firmino Filho, former PSDB mayors, during the party’s presidential caucus

    Credit: Disclosure/ PSDB

  • 15 in 18

    Candidates Eduardo Leite, Arthur Virgílio and João Doria alongside Tomás Covas, son of the former mayor of São Paulo, and Bruno Araújo, president of the PSDB, in the party’s presidential caucuses

    Credit: Disclosure/ PSDB

  • 16 in 18

    Arthur Virgílio, João Doria, and Eduardo Leite, on the stage of the auditorium at the Ulysses Guimarães Convention Center, in Brasília (DF), this Sunday, November 21, 2021, before the preliminary rounds for choosing the candidate for President of the Republic in 2022

    Credit: Dida Sampaio/Estadão Content

  • 17 in 18

    PSDB decided this Sunday afternoon (21st) to suspend the internal elections for the choice of the party’s candidate for the Presidency of the Republic in the 2022 elections due to the instability of the application system

    Credit: Lailson Leoncio/Estadão Content

  • 18 in 18

    Auditorium of the Ulysses Guimarães Convention Center, in Brasília (DF), with images of the candidates: Arthur Virgílio, João Doria and Eduardo Leite

    Credit: Dida Sampaio/Estadão Content

The presidential candidate also stated that Lula and Dilma were responsible for the biggest corruption scheme ever seen in Brazil. And he promised to confront Lula in future presidential debates.

“The Lula and Dilma governments represented the capture of the state, in the biggest corruption scheme that is known in the country. I don’t forget this. And Lula get ready for the debates, because I’m going to demand that from you and from those who stole public money in Brazil. You will not have in me someone complacent in debates, discussion and campaigning.”

“Morality converted into robbery, making public policy for the poorest does not entitle anyone to steal public money. The ends do not justify the means.”