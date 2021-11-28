Doria attacks Lula and Bolsonaro and says PSDB can rebuild Brazil

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria, chosen as the PSDB candidate for the Presidency of the Republic in the 2022 elections, declared, this Saturday (27), that the party has excellent cadres for the country’s reconstruction. Doria also confronted President Jair Bolsonaro and former PT presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff.

“The Brazil of the PSDB, the Brazil of Fernando Henrique Cardoso, of the economic stabilization plan, of fighting inflation and fiscal responsibility, achievements of President Fernando Henrique Cardoso, of his collaborators and ministers. From Mario Covas’s visionary infrastructure projects, from Franco Montoro’s women and neros protection programs,” she said.

“From the sensitivity of Ruth Cardoso’s income distribution programs, from José Serra’s plan for generics and health structuring, from Geraldo Alckmin’s technical schools, from Paulo Renato’s universalization of basic education. The bases are all here in our party. Fruit of the excellence of our staff who provided invaluable services to Brazilians”, added Doria.

According to Doria, the Bolsonaro government was “genocidal” for neglecting vaccines for the population. “We brought the vaccine to Brazilians, neglected by the federal government, this genocidal government, responsible for a portion of these 613,000 Brazilians who lost their lives,” he said.

“Jair Bolsonaro sold a dream and delivered a nightmare. Our Brazil has been transformed from discord, disunity, conflict, quarrels between family and friends, political arrogance, and violence against the press, journalists and intellectuals. We were trapped in a circle that harms the life of the country”, he continued.