Doria is favorite in PSDB presidential caucuses, analysts say

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria, at a press conference (Photo: Disclosure)

SAO PAULO – After a week marked by setbacks faced with failures in the affiliate voting application and a growing level of tension between candidates, the PSDB resumes, this Saturday (27), the caucuses that should define the party’s representative in the next elections for the Presidency of the Republic.

The ex-mayor of Manaus disputes the nomination of the party Arthur Virgil and the governors João Doria, from São Paulo, and Eduardo Leite, from Rio Grande do Sul – and only the last two are appointed backstage with an effective chance of winning.

The expectation of political observers is that the result will be tight, which, given the context of the acronym, could provoke even deeper wounds.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Among political analysts consulted by the InfoMoney, most are betting that João Doria is the favorite, rocked by the powerful structure that the party has built in São Paulo over almost three uninterrupted decades in power.

The victory of the São Paulo governor among the group of affiliates is given as practically certain in the acronym, while Leite must have an advantage among the chiefs – which makes the result of the process treacherous for predictions (understand how the voting works in the tucanas previews at the end of this matter).

The 30th edition of Power Barometer, an InfoMoney initiative that compiles monthly the assessments and expectations of political risk analysis consultants and independent analysts on issues highlighted in national politics, shows that, despite the fierce competition, 71% of those consulted consider Doria as the likely winner, while that only 7% bet on Milk.

Another 21% believe that the party will end up without its own candidate in the next presidential elections – a veiled dream of some chiefs of the party who fear that the lack of resources from the party and electoral funds will punish their own reelection projects and reduce the size of the toucan bench in Congress National from February 2023.

This edition of the Power Barometer was held between the 22nd and 24th of November, with questionnaires applied electronically. 10 political risk analysis houses were heard – BMJ Consultores Associados; Control Risks; Dharma Political Risk & Strategy; Empower Consulting; Medley Global Advisors; Patri Public Policies; Policy Pointer; Prospective Consulting; Public Pulse; Trends Integrated Consulting – and 4 independent analysts – Antonio Lavareda (Ipespe); Carlos Melo (Insper); Claudio Couto (EAESP/FGV) and Thomas Traumann.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

As previously agreed with the analysts, the survey results are only disclosed in an aggregated form, with the anonymity of responses and comments being preserved.

Whichever the toucans choose, political analysts see an unfavorable path for the acronym in the next presidential race. In addition to scoring little in the polls – according to the latest Ipespe survey, Doria and Leite had only 2% of voting intentions in the first round simulations – the future candidate will have to deal with a polarized environment between President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who account for 2/3 of the electorate, and a congested “third way”.

With less than a year to go before the election, there are a myriad of possible candidacies that are trying to occupy the space of the so-called “center” and dream of stealing Lula and Bolsonaro’s place in the second round.

For this, one of the first missions will be to focus the bloc’s efforts and desires around a candidacy. And, if it depends on the opinion of analysts, this name is not on the PSDB.

According to the Power Barometer, 7 of the 14 analysts consulted (54%) believe that former judge Sérgio Moro (Podemos) is the possible candidate with the most chances of representing this alternative group. With double digits in the polls and in the impetus of his formal entry into party politics, he takes advantage of the time to occupy spaces on the electoral board.

“While Bolsonaro goes ‘all-in’ in the complicated search for re-election by surrendering to the alliance with Valdemar Costa Neto’s PL, former president Lula made an expressive show of strength in his recent agenda in Europe. The third way continues headbanging, and Sérgio Moro gets stronger by anticipating it, emerging as a second way of pocketnarism”, said one analyst.

For many respondents (38%), however, this shapeless group that concentrates different political goals and objectives will not have the coordination capacity to launch a single representative in the presidential race. Another 8% bet on Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), president of the Federal Senate. But no one put their chips in the possible toucan representatives.

Toucan novel

Voting to define the PSDB candidate for the Palácio do Planalto began last Sunday (21), but was suspended after failures in the application used to collect votes from affiliates. Of the 44,700 members of the legend who registered to vote in the caucuses, less than 4,000 managed to exercise their right.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The app used last Sunday by the party was developed by the Support Foundation for the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (Faurgs). After the failures and dissatisfied with the answers presented, the acronym started tests with another application, developed by the company RelataSoft, but informed that the results were not “totally satisfactory”.

The PSDB then decided to close the company BeeVoter. The forecast is for voting to start at 8:00 am (Brasilia time) and end at 5:00 pm. The expectation is that the winner will be known on Saturday night. While the acronym tries to turn the page of the mess that marked the first presidential preview in its history, there is fear among toucans that the process will be judicialized by a defeated candidate.

How do PSDB previews work?

In the tucanas’ caucuses, the electorate is divided into four groups, each with a unitary weight of 25% of the total valid votes. Are they:

I) Affiliated to the party;

II) Mayors and Deputy Mayors;

III) Councilors, state and district deputies;

IV) Governors, vice-governors, senators, federal deputies, former presidents and the current chairman of the party’s National Executive Committee.

In the case of groups I, II and IV, the votes attributed to each candidate are divided by the total number of voters for each, and the results are multiplied by 0.25.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Group III is divided into two subgroups, with equal weight. In this case, the votes attributed to each candidate are divided by the total number of voters in each subdivision and then multiplied by 0.125. At the end, the sum of the two categories is made.

The candidate who obtains the absolute majority of the valid votes is considered chosen as the PSDB representative in the 2022 election, considering the result of the sum of the votes obtained in each group with the due weights.

If no candidate achieves an absolute majority of votes, the two best positioned will compete in the second round, being chosen the most voted, following the same criteria described.

According to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), the PSDB has 1,354,901 members. Of this group, only 44,700 registered to vote in the caucuses (ie 3.30%). Most of them (62%) are in São Paulo.

Receive the Barometer of Power and have exclusive access to the expectations of the country’s leading political risk analysts

Related