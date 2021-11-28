Doria wins caucuses and will be the PSDB candidate to run for presidency in 2022

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria, won the PSDB primaries and will be the party’s candidate for the presidency in 2022.

Doria received 53.99% of the votes. He disputed the candidacy with the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, who received 44.66% of the votes, and the former mayor of Manaus, Arthur Virgílio, who had 1.35%.

Voting ended at 17:00 this Saturday (27) and, after the closing, the three candidates made a statement to the press alongside PSDB president Bruno Araújo that minimized the technical problems that postponed voting last week, when the application would register the votes of party affiliates had recurring flaws and made it impossible to continue the process.

João Doria is the name of the PSDB for the 2022 presidential race. He was chosen by 53.99% of the members who voted in the primary. congratulations, governor @jdoriajr! We continue together and stand firm in the defense of democracy, equal rights and full development for the country! pic.twitter.com/8nvnahnB0P CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING — PSDB 🇧🇷 (@PSDBofficial) November 27, 2021

The governor of São Paulo was the favorite to win the previews according to political analysts consulted by the InfoMoney. Part thanks to the powerful structure that the party built in São Paulo over almost three uninterrupted decades in power.

