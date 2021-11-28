Doria wins PSDB caucuses and will be the party’s candidate for president of the Republic | Policy

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria, won the PSDB’s preliminary rounds in the first round this Saturday (27th) and will be the party’s candidate for the Presidency of the Republic in next year’s election.

He obtained more than a simple majority (50% of the votes plus one) and surpassed Governor Eduardo Leite, from Rio Grande do Sul, and former Manaus Mayor Arthur Virgílio Neto in the caucuses.

The end result was as follows:

João Doria – 53.99% of the votes

– 53.99% of the votes Eduardo Leite – 44.66%

– 44.66% Arthur Virgil – 1.35%

1 of 1 São Paulo Governor João Doria poses for photo with supporters last Sunday during PSDB previews in Brasília — Photo: Alexandro Martello/g1 São Paulo Governor João Doria poses for photo with supporters last Sunday during PSDB previews in Brasília — Photo: Alexandro Martello/g1

In the previews, the PSDB divided the voters into four groups:

affiliates; mayors and deputy mayors; councilors, state and district deputies. governors, vice governors, former presidents and the current chairman of the party’s Executive, senators and federal deputies.

Each group represented 25% of the total votes. In other words, as group 4 has fewer members, in practice each one’s vote had a greater weight in the total accounting for the election.

João Doria is 63 years old and was elected governor of São Paulo in 2018, with over 10.9 million votes.

Like Leite, he supported Jair Bolsonaro in the second round of the election, when the slogan “BolsoDoria” was coined.

Before becoming governor of São Paulo, the toucan, who has a degree in journalism and advertising and worked in the business field, was mayor of São Paulo in 2016. He joined the PSDB in 2001.

Voting in the previews began last Sunday (21), but had to be interrupted after failures in the application for voting members – the caption’s summit suspects that the previews have been the target of hacker attacks.

Since then, the party has carried out a series of tests with new companies and, this Friday (26), it chose BeeVoter.

Voting began at 8 am this Saturday and ended at 5 pm. There were about 30 thousand votes among the 44,700 members able to participate. Part of these votes — 8% of the total number of members — had already been counted last Sunday.

This was the first time that the party resorted to holding caucuses to choose the candidate for the Palácio do Planalto. The dispute was marked by differences between the pre-candidates, who divided positions within the legend.

During the pre-campaign, Doria and Leite exchanged barbs, and the delay in completing the vote ended up aggravating the crisis among governors.