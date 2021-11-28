Doria wins the caucuses and will be the PSDB candidate for the presidency in 2022

With 53.99% of the votes, the governor of São Paulo surpassed the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, and former senator Arthur Virgílio Neto

08/20/2021 Result was released this Saturday afternoon, 27



The governor of São Paulo, João Doria, won the PSDB previews and he will be the party’s candidate for the Presidency of the Republic in the October elections of next year. The São Paulo manager obtained 53.99% of the votes and won the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (44.66%), and the former senator and former mayor of Manaus Arthur Virgílio Neto (1.35%). Voting resumed this Saturday morning, 27, after an imbroglio that dragged on all week. As Young Pan showed, Doria’s campaign hoped to win the caucuses with approximately 65% ​​of the vote. The election started on Sunday, 21, but was suspended after the application developed to present instabilities. According to the summit of the acronym, around 30,000 toucans voted – approximately 45,000 members were able to vote.

“The PSDB is not silent, it innovates and contributes to the most innovative process in the history of a political party. The winner will receive the greatest blessing a party can deliver: their trust. In any situation, the PSDB built national leaders that will guide us through this entire process. The biggest winner today is democracy”, said the national president of the party, Bruno Araújo, before announcing the winner. “The non-winners are as prepared to run the country as the winner. Non-winners are just as important to the unit as the winner. The non-winners are as admired as the winner”, followed the party leader. After the announcement, supporters of Doria present in the PSDB auditorium began to shout “Brazil forward, João Doria president”.

In a statement after the result was announced, Governor Eduardo Leite said he was “absolutely fulfilled and happy”, adding that the PSDB will be “the great political force capable of leading the democratic center”. “It is possible to reconcile the confrontation with the problems without having to go over anyone else. I feel absolutely fulfilled and happy. The PSDB is the great political force that has the capacity to lead the democratic center so that we can break through this useless and harmful polarization to the population”, he affirmed. “It is our mission to lead a project that is sensible, balanced and that respects differences,” he added.

November 27, 2021

