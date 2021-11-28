Dr. Jairo · I am 17 years old and I think about sex all the time; it’s normal?

“Doctor, I’m 17 years old and all the time I think about sex. This is normal?”

at age 17, people are usually in their teens and late puberty, period characterized by changes that take place in the body in the transition to adulthood.

At this point in life, the sex hormones are released in higher amounts , such as testosterone (in the case of men) and estrogen and progesterone (in the case of women).

This increased hormonal circulation can lead to increased sexual desire. So it’s not uncommon for young people to think about sex with some frequency. However, the problem can appear when this thought ends up disturbing other spheres of life.

Therefore, it is important to know how to manage this desire and deal with it in the best way possible. There’s nothing wrong with thinking about sex all the time, it’s part of adolescence, as long as it does not harm other activities.

When is it harmful?

Having an intense sexual desire is not a problem if you don’t overly occupy your thoughts. Some cases that require more attention may occur when the libido:

It interferes with work, social life, sleep or health;

Affects mental health;

It doesn’t allow the person to feel satisfied, regardless of how much sexual activity they have;

Affects the quality of relationships;

Makes the person look for sex regardless of the risks and consequences.

Check out:

How to decrease libido?

If the situation gets to the point of getting in the way, seek help from a therapist to understand where thoughts, feelings and desires about sex come from can help. The provider can offer ways to control sexual desire and associated problems.

Another way out is look for a distraction, like a physical exercise or a task that needs focus. If these alternatives do not work, a medical consultation is also indicated.