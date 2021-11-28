Drive-thru vaccination against covid will only be available in Cear from Monday (29)

Vaccination against covid-19 in the drive-thru scheme will continue in Araraquara only in Cear

Starting next Monday (29), the drive-thru scheme for vaccination against covid-19 in Araraquara will only be carried out in the pavilion of the Centro de Eventos in Araraquara (Cear). After nearly 10 months serving the public for vaccination, Sesc Araraquara will deactivate the service.

The municipal secretary of Health, Eliana Honain, highlighted the importance of the partnership between Sesc Araraquara and the City Hall, through the manager of the unit, Daniel Hanai. According to her, the institution’s initiative facilitated the population’s access to the vaccine against covid-19 at a time of great demand.

“Since the beginning of February, when we started to receive the first batches of the vaccine, at a critical moment of the pandemic, with the worrying epidemiological situation, the board of Sesc was ready to help, actively participating in the battle against the disease”, highlights Eliana.

“For this reason, I would like to thank, on behalf of the population of Araraquara, all the dedication that Sesc has had, since the beginning of the vaccination process against Covid until now, being a great partner. The manager Daniel [Hanai] and all its employees, as well as the health teams that worked there, spared no effort to help immunize our population. Eternal gratitude for everything you did and provided to Araraquara in this confrontation with Covid-19”, declared the secretary.

Thus, starting next week, the public will continue to serve the Cear drive-thru, from 8 am to 12 pm, and the healthcare units in Vila Xavier, Jardim Iedda, Selmi Dei I, Vale do Sol, Bueno de Andrade and Settlement Bela Vista, from 8 am to 3 pm.

ATTENDANCE

The application of the first dose in adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, pregnant women, breastfeeding women and mothers and people aged 18 years and over will continue, in addition to the second dose of all immunizing agents. The third dose is aimed at adults aged 18 to 59 years, elderly people aged 60 years or more and health professionals who have completed the immunization with two doses for at least 5 months, in all vaccination centers.

Immunosuppressed people, with HIV, transplants and patients undergoing chemotherapy, who have taken the second dose for at least 28 days, will also continue to receive the third dose at the Sesa unit.

It also continues to complement the vaccination schedule for people traveling abroad, as long as they present the ticket to prove the trip: those who have only the first dose can anticipate the second dose, respecting the 21-day interval for the Pfizer vaccine and 28 days for the Astrazeneca vaccine.

Anyone who took the first two doses of Coronavac and intends to travel to countries that have not yet included this immunizing agent in the list of authorized vaccines, can take the third dose of Pfizer, respecting the 28-day interval for the second dose.