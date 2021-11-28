Drivers ask for “black and white” rules after Brazil’s controversy

Drivers want “black and white” rules for Formula 1. After Max Verstappen’s controversial defense against Lewis Hamilton at the São Paulo GP, the rules are under scrutiny, especially as they have a wide margin of interpretation.

Before the Qatar GP, the drivers had a meeting with the stewards of the FIA ​​(International Automobile Federation) and with Michael Masi, director of F1 races, to talk about the Interlagos turn 4 bid, which prompted a request for revision by Mercedes, denied by the FIA.

Carlos Sainz pointed out that F1 regulations are still not 100% clear (Photo: Ferrari)

After the meeting, Hamilton stated that, with the exception of Verstappen, all the other drivers “were simply asking for clarification”.

The race director, in turn, claimed that the issue was clear to the pilots, but everyone agrees. Ferrari owner Carlos Sainz Jr. still finds the regulations confusing.

“In terms of the approach to racing, it’s still not very clear,” Sainz said. “I think you’ve already heard us talk about this, because we don’t know exactly what’s going to happen race by race. But as I told the press the day after yesterday, I think there will be a deeper conversation about the way we run which, hopefully, will clarify things a bit more,” he continued.

Lando Norris agreed that some things in the regulations need to be clarified for the pilots.

“I think some things are a little clearer, but others aren’t. I think what is clear is that not all incidents will be the same, even if they look identical, so it’s hard to know what the circumstances are different,” said the McLaren driver. “But I think most things have been cleared up. But it is difficult to always give a definitive position and say that this is what can and cannot be done”, he pondered.

Asked if he would change his way of dealing with disputes on the track, Norris replied: “Oh no. There are some things that I might adjust. I don’t think that would change the way we run, but yeah, maybe you just tweak some things that you possibly may or may not do now. I don’t think it would change much.”

One of the critics of the inconsistent posture of the commissioners, Fernando Alonso demanded that the regulation be “black and white”.

“I think we all agree that we need more consistency, we need rules that are black and white, because when they’re gray, sometimes you feel like you’re benefiting from them and other times you feel like you were once again mean or an idiot on the track. It’s better when they are black and white”, he defended. “Let’s see if we can completely improve. I think it’s not just a problem for the FIA, it’s for the drivers, for the teams, for the FIA. We all need to work together to have better regulation”, he concluded.

