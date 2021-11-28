Duda Nagle reveals that she is no longer living with Sabrina Sato

Actor Duda Nagle, 38, has announced that he is not living with his wife Sabrina Sato and daughter Zoe, aged 2 years and 11 months. On his Instagram profile, Duda said that the recording routine has been intense and that he needed to rent a space in Rio de Janeiro to get the job done.

In a video published in the stories, Nagle said he missed his daughter very much. He moved to Rio in order to record scenes from the soap opera Reis, by Rede Record. Sabrina and the couple’s daughter stayed in São Paulo, where the family lives.

“The logistics, because I’m here living in Rio de Janeiro and I spent the whole week living in another hotel for us to record in the interior of Itagui. To record on a farm that has all the scenarios from the soap opera and such. And now I just got here (hotel in Rio de Janeiro), I worked out, now I’m going on the air bike at full steam”, said the actor.

Nagle even showed an intense workout routine to maintain the required form of the new character.

This Saturday (11/27), however, the actor took a plane and returned to São Paulo. He posted photos and videos with his wife and daughter and playful mood.