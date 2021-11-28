Duda Nagle reveals that she is not living with Sabrina Sato

Duda Nagle, 38-year-old actor, told followers in his Instagram in the last week, that not currently living with Sabrina Sato and daughter Zoe. through the Stories, the artist showed a cute moment in which he appears talking to the girl by video call and explained the reason for the distance between them.

By sharing the record with little Zoe, 2 years and 11 months old, Duda Nagle highlighted the longing she is feeling for her daughter and told that he had to move to Rio de Janeiro, to record scenes of the soap opera ‘Reis’, new production by Record TV. Sabrina and her daughter stayed in São Paulo, where they have a luxurious penthouse. “I miss you”, he said.

“Back here to my base in Rio de Janeiro. The recording, the routine, the logistics are so crazy here, that I’m living in Rio de Janeiro and I spent the whole week living in another hotel for us to record in the interior of Itagui. To record on a farm that has all the scenarios from the soap opera and such. And now I just got here (hotel in Rio de Janeiro), I worked out, now I’m going on the air bike at full steam”, said the actor.

In sequence, Sabrina Sato’s husband commented that this Saturday he would return to São Paulo, to kill the longing for his daughter and wife. “I’m going to break camp and go to São Paulo tomorrow, it’s crazy. I’m part of the soap opera Reis.”, he added, explaining about the intense training you have been doing. to bring the new character to life.

“This training is very good, it’s metabolic training, very intense, this bike tires a lot, and it’s my preparation for the new character in the soap opera. Cast members think I’m a lunatic for putting the bike here in my hotel room.” commented the boy.

