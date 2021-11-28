Duilio speaks on the right path and his doubt is stabilized in a one-year post as president of Corinthians

Exactly a year ago, on November 28, 2020, Duilio Monteiro Alves was elected president of Corinthians. The date did not go unnoticed for the president, who published a message on his social networks about the period – even though he only took office, officially, in January of this year.

On balance, Duilio mentioned that there is still a lot of work ahead, but he says he is on the right path. The president also spoke of stabilized debt and highlighted the season of the female cast in Alvinegro.

“A year ago, I was elected president of Corinthians, which I love so much, under the banner of unity and transformation. There is still a lot to be done, but what we have done so far gives me a lot of confidence that we are on the right path. We brought in two consultancies, stabilized the debt, brought significant new revenues, valued the shirts of all teams, we planned and executed: it has been a golden year for women, and for men it remains strong in Brasileirão, towards Libertadores“wrote Duilio – see the publication below.

“I want to thank everyone for their confidence in this journey. Working for Corinthians has been a huge honor, and we know there is still a lot to do. Every day is a battle, but, for Corinthians, this is life. And together, united, we are unbeatable. Go Corinthians!! #OTD”, he added.

Duilio Monteiro Alves won the election against Augusto Melo and Mário Gobbi Filho for the 2021/22/23 triennium. At Parque São Jorge, 2,873 members participated in the vote and the representative received 1,081 of them – 939 went to Augusto Melo, 783 to Gobbi, 56 whites and 14 null.

During the period, the agent, as he mentioned in the text, commanded a reduction in the bills, reducing the main cast’s payroll. Even so, it brought big names like Willian, Renato Augusto, Giuliano and Róger Guedes. The team, led by Sylvinho, who also arrived in Duilio’s management, is in fourth place at Brasileirão.

