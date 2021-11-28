Dybala hits the crossbar in the last minute, and Juventus loses to Atalanta | italian football

Colombian Zapata scored the winning goal for the Bergamo team. In the 27th minute, he received a nice pass from Djimsiti on the right, entered the area and finished with precision from Szczesny’s exit.

Juve had 59% of possession and 15 shots against seven by Atalanta, but did not break the blockade of Gian Piero Gasperini’s team. At 49 in the second half, Dybala hit the crossbar in a free kick and did not avoid defeat.

Dybala regrets lost chance Juventus lost to Atalanta — Photo: Massimo Pinca/Reuters

Captain of Atalanta, Toloi started the team from Bergamo. Full-back Alex Sandro has been active at Juve from the start. Danilo is injured and only returns to the field in 2022. Young Kaio Jorge came in at 39 of the second half, replacing Morata, and made his fifth match wearing the Old Lady’s shirt. The steering wheel Arthur did not leave the seat.

Juventus continues with 21 points, in eighth position. If he won, he could pull over to Atalanta, who is now 28 and is still fourth. In the next round, the team from Bergamo host Venezia, on Tuesday, and Juve visit Salernitana, on Wednesday.