Eduardo Costa takes on a relationship with an influencer who would have betrayed her ex-husband

Finally, Eduardo Costa assumed the relationship with the influencer and businesswoman Mariana Polastreli, accused of betraying her ex-husband and abandoning her children to stay with the singer. According to Leo Dias, columnist for the metropolises, the two have been together since June.

This Friday (26/11), the countryman posted a photo with the blonde on his Instagram profile and gave a long outburst. “Once in a while, Mariana and I will come here to see you. Right Love? I’m policing myself a lot on social media, you know!! Social network is not a place to bare the soul”, he declared.

Eduardo Costa and Mariana Polastreli1 Eduardo Costa and Mariana PolastreliInstagram/Reproduction Eduardo Costa affair2 assumed Instagram/Reproduction Eduardo Costa Mariana 2 She would have abandoned her ex-husband and children for Costareproduction Eduardo Costa Mariana The ex exposed the situationreproduction Eduardo Costa Eduardo Costa is a singer Reproduction/Instagram Eduardo Costa and Mariana Polastreli2 Mariana Polastreli is an influencer and businesswoman Instagram/Reproduction Edward Costa together Instagram/Reproduction 0

“Publish ideas, but save your heart for those who are close enough to look you in the eye. Anyone who throws his soul into the internet fan runs the risk of never putting his pieces together again. Preserve yourself. Intimacy is not for a Facebook friend. It’s for real friends,” he continued.

In the comments, netizens cheered the couple’s happiness. “If you’re happy, darling, that’s all it takes,” wrote one follower. “That’s it, God bless you,” said another. “Until he finally took over. May they be happy”, wished a third.

On her social networks, Mariana had already posted photos and several stories with the singer.

remember the case

O affair of Eduardo and Mariana was released first hand by Leo Dias. As soon as the news aired, on June 17, the businesswoman’s then husband, Eduardo Polastreli, contacted the columnist and revealed that he had been betrayed. The two, who had been married for 15 years, are parents of three children.

At the time, he said that the influencer left home with her youngest son, claiming that she would spend time at her mother’s house, which did not happen.

“She left home, left two children and took the youngest. He sent a message saying he was going to his mother’s house, but he left the baby son with his mother and left in adultery. Stayed Off all week, just telling his mother that he was in a place to take a break”, explained Eduardo.

The influencer denied that she abandoned her children. “He [Eduardo] created this whole story in his head. He doesn’t accept that he lost me”, he lamented.