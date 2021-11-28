Electric trio, Deyverson of ‘regent’ and provocations to Flamengo: the crowd’s party at the arrival of Palmeiras

Palmeiras won the three-time Copa Libertadores championship after beating Flamengo, by 2-1, on Saturday (27), at Estádio Centenário, in Montevideo. The cheering party with the cast alviverde in São Paulo invaded the dawn and featured an electric trio, provocations and a lot of joy from the people of Palmeira.

At around 11:30 pm (Brasilia time), the Verdão delegation left the capital of Uruguay towards Guarulhos International Airport.

Around 2:15 am, the flight landed in São Paulo and many fans were already waiting for the Alviverde squad. Upon leaving the airport, the fans who were there made a “mini-escort” of the bus. On the way, four players opened the upper hatch of the bus and sat there, vibrating.

At this point, a sea of ​​people from Palmeiras were eagerly awaiting the arrival of the delegation at the Football Academy.

When the bus arrived, around 3:50 am, green smoke and fireworks filled the streets. The players, coaching staff, president Galiotte and the future president, Leila Pereira, climbed into the electric trio and set fire to the party.

One of those who commanded the scream with the crowd was the title hero, Deyverson. The author of the decisive goal in overtime took the microphone in the electric trio and became the party’s master of ceremonies. The fans responded with “o, o, o, Deyvinho is selection”.

Fan welcomes players (Alex Silva / Lancepress!)

In addition to shirt 9, another striker experienced a curious scene at the party: Luiz Adriano. Criticized by the crowd, he received some boos when his name was chanted. The athlete, however, did not mind and continued celebrating with his teammates.

In addition to the tributes to the players, the crowd provoked Flamengo, with shouts of “smell”. Gabigol was Flamengo’s most cursed athlete at the Palmeira party.

The synergy between cast and fans made the celebration even more beautiful. Members of the organized supporters Mancha Verde climbed into the electric trio and boosted the party even more.

Around 5 am, the players descended from the electric trio for a final contact with the fans. Afterwards, they entered the Training Center and left, as did the Palmeirense fans.