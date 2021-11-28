Elizabeth Savala gave pie in the face of Walcyr Carrasco

Elizabeth Savala was the interviewee on the program Conversa com Bial aired last Friday morning (26). During the attraction, he recalled important moments of his professional career, told stories and even revealed how he started on TV. The actress made her television debut as an extra in a production by TV Culture, her good performance led her to be invited to have a character in the story, from then on she never left the TV.

During the interview, a participation of the actress in the Video show. In 2004 the program promoted a meeting of Jezebel, a character that the actress played in Chocolate with pepper with the author of the novel Walcyr Executioner, who took a pie in the face. It was a joke since almost all of the author’s novels have a pie fight in their faces and it ended up becoming a brand of the novelist.

Elizabeth Savala he said that before giving the pie in Walcyr’s face he explained the trick to not feel pain: “Every time we had pie in the face on soap operas, we held our breath and only then let it go so as not to feel the impact of the pie”.

The actress has already made 25 novels, eight of which were by the author Walcyr Executioner, is one of the novelist’s favorite actresses. Of the soap operas he wrote on Globo, he did not make O Cravo e A Rosa, Verdades Secretas, O Outros Lado do Paraíso and The owner of the piece. It is currently on the air in the plot of seven the more life the better!, in the story plays the character Nedda.