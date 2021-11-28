Eliziane Gama will be rapporteur for the hearing of Mendonça at the CCJ of the Senate

The president of the CCJ of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre, chose senator Eliziane Gama (Cidadania-MA), as rapporteur of the meeting of André Mendonça in the commission.

The senator has already accepted the invitation.

Alcolumbre accepted the request made by the evangelical and women’s benches, who work for Eliziane Gama. She is a member of the opposition to the Jair Bolsonaro government, but supports the name of Mendonça to the Federal Supreme Court and, like him, is an evangelical.

In the invitation, made by telephone, Alcolumbre stated that the choice was made because she was an evangelical parliamentarian and out of respect for the female bench. THE CNN he found out that the senator thanked the invitation, said she felt honored and that Alcolumbre’s gesture made clear what everyone already knows, that he would never be a religious intolerant and would have something against evangelicals.

Eliziane also committed to making a balanced report and respecting all the principles that guide the choice of a Supreme Court justice: above all, the notorious legal knowledge.

See who the current ministers of the STF are: