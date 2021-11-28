Eliziane Gama will be rapporteur for the hearing of Mendonça at the CCJ of the Senate

The president of the CCJ of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre, chose senator Eliziane Gama (Cidadania-MA), as rapporteur of the meeting of André Mendonça in the commission.

The senator has already accepted the invitation.

Alcolumbre accepted the request made by the evangelical and women’s benches, who work for Eliziane Gama. She is a member of the opposition to the Jair Bolsonaro government, but supports the name of Mendonça to the Federal Supreme Court and, like him, is an evangelical.

In the invitation, made by telephone, Alcolumbre stated that the choice was made because she was an evangelical parliamentarian and out of respect for the female bench. THE CNN he found out that the senator thanked the invitation, said she felt honored and that Alcolumbre’s gesture made clear what everyone already knows, that he would never be a religious intolerant and would have something against evangelicals.

Eliziane also committed to making a balanced report and respecting all the principles that guide the choice of a Supreme Court justice: above all, the notorious legal knowledge.

See who the current ministers of the STF are:

  • 1 in 10

    Gilmar Mendes took over in 2002, nominated by FHC Credit: CNN ART

  • two in 10

    Ricardo Lewandowski was approved in 2006, nominated by Lula Credit: CNN ART

  • 3 in 10

    Carmen Lúcia arrived at Court in 2006, nominated by Lula Credit: CNN ART

  • 4 in 10

    Dias Toffoli was nominated by Lula in 2009 Credit: CNN ART

  • 5 in 10

    Luiz Fux assumed the chair in 2011, nominated by Dilma Rousseff Credit: CNN ART

  • 6 in 10

    Rosa Weber was also nominated by Dilma Rousseff in 2011 Credit: CNN ART

  • 7 in 10

    Luís Roberto Barroso arrived at the Court in 2013, nominated by Dilma Rousseff Credit: CNN ART

  • 8 in 10

    Edson Fachin was another indication of Dilma, in 2015 Credit: CNN ART

  • 9 in 10

    Alexandre de Moraes was nominated by Michel Temer in 2017 Credit: CNN ART

  • 10 in 10

    Nunes Marques was Bolsonaro’s first nominee in 2020 Credit: CNN ART