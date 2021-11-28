Eliziane Gama will be the rapporteur for the appointment of Mendonça to the STF

With the choice, senator Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), president of the CCJ, wants to show that he has not postponed the ex-AGU’s hearing for a religious reason, since the senator is evangelical

Pedro France/Senate Agency Eliziane Gama featured prominently at Covid-19’s CPI



the senator Eliziane Gama (Cidadania-MA) was chosen as rapporteur for the appointment of the former attorney general of the Union André Mendonça to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) in the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of the Senate. The hammer was hit by the senator David Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), president of the collegiate, this Saturday afternoon, 27, after a telephone conversation with the parliamentarian. According to the Young pan, by choosing an evangelical for the report, Alcolumbre wants to show that he has not postponed the meeting in Mendonça because he is an evangelical. The name “terribly evangelical” was chosen by the president Jair Bolsonaro on the 13th of July and has been waiting for more than four months to be heard.

In her Twitter profile, Eliziane stated that “the invitation coming to me by President Davi is a prestige for the women’s bench and also for evangelicals, and clearly demonstrates his respect for religious diversity in Brazil.” “As a reporter, I will be guided by information and good legislative technique, without any political, ideological and much less religious preconceptions. The STF minister must have as qualities legal knowledge, honor, ethics, absolute commitment to democracy and freedoms. Our report will be guided by these principles, which, by the way, are defined by the Federal Constitution, which includes notable legal knowledge and the nominee’s reputation”, he said. “What matters, at this moment, is the nominee’s curriculum and technical capacity. it is these aspects that must be analyzed by the senate. the issue of faith, in this scenario, is an intimate part of each one and will be duly respected”, he concluded.

On Wednesday, 24, during the CCJ session, Alcolumbre said he was “very sad” with attacks he received during this period. “I was offended personally, in my family, and in my religion, being within the prerogative”, he summarized. “The culmination of transforming a political-institutional decision into a religious struggle was reached. This is unacceptable. This provokes a deep indignation in me, I feel very sad about it, because my relationship with the evangelical people is extraordinary in my State”, he said. Alcolumbre is Jewish and Mendonça is evangelical. “I’ve been silent for four months listening to this, but people who know me in my state and in Brazil know that this was never a religious clash. And it shouldn’t be”, he added.