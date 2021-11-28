Enel offers discounts for customers to pay off debts

Until December of this year, the Enel Distribution São Paulo will offer special discounts to customers interested in paying off debts with the electricity company. The action is called Quita Fácil and seeks to encourage reckoning.

In order to attract customers and eliminate debt, Enel’s Quita Fácil offers discounts, in addition to lower interest rates and also more options for installment payment of debts with Enel. Thus, the special conditions apply to all types of Enel customers, whether individuals or even companies.

Discounts on debts with Enel

Enel’s Quita Fácil campaign runs until December 31st. Until then, the distributor’s customers who have overdue accounts can take advantage of some special advantages of the campaign. These are the reduction in interest, as well as the fine charged by Enel for delays and also the monetary restatement.

According to Enel, the special conditions apply to businesses, industry, houses and also rural properties. In this way, those who have accounts that are more than 180 days overdue, that is, more than six months old, can have a 50% discount on debts. In addition, another advantage of Enel’s Quita Fácil campaign is the payment in installments of up to six times overdue amounts.

Enel offers 1% financing interest as an incentive, with a down payment of 10% plus five installments for repayment. In addition, for those who have debts of less than 180 days, it is also easy to encourage trading in 2021.

For these customers, Enel allows the payment of debts in up to 12 installments without interest. To do so, it is necessary to make a down payment corresponding to 10% and another 11 installments to settle debts with the electricity company once and for all.

To participate in the Quita Fácil campaign, access Enel’s Trading Portal. It can be done either via the Enel São Paulo application or via 0800 72 72 120, which is the Enel customer service center.

Another option is face-to-face negotiation, where you need to go directly to one of the Enel stores closest to you.