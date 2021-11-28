Enem 2021: gates open for the second day of the race – News

The gates are already open for the second day of the Enem test (National High School Exam). Candidates have until 1:00 pm, Brasília time, to access the exam site. The application starts promptly at 1:30 pm across the country.

All participants must, as a security measure against the Covid-19, wear a mask covering the nose and mouth while at the test site and keep a distance of 1.5 m to avoid crowding. Candidates can bring alcohol in their own gel, but all exam sites make the product available. All persons must sanitize their hands before entering the test room.

The gates will close at 1pm. The test starts at 1:30 pm throughout Brazil, and candidates will have five hours to answer 90 questions in mathematics and natural sciences (chemistry, physics and biology). From 18:00, participants will be able to leave the place of the test with the notebook of questions, and the test will close at 18:30.

Students who show symptoms of Covid or any disease described in the notice they must not go to the race location. Inep guides the candidate to request the re-application of the exam through the Participant Page.

The Enem organization only accepts a black ink ballpoint pen made with transparent material. The tip is to take at least two, in case one fails to fill in the answer card. No pencil, eraser or case.

It is also mandatory to bring an original and official document with a photo. The following are accepted: RG (Identity Card), CNH (National Driver’s License), work card or passport (for foreigners). In case of loss or theft of any official document, the participant must present proof that he requested the duplicate or the BO (incident report).

The participant cannot take any type of electronic equipment or watch. The cell phone must be kept and turned off — any sound signal will disqualify the candidate.

Enem 2021

The edition of Enem 2021 comes to an end this Sunday (28), with the application of the math and natural sciences test. At the last sunday (21), the students answered 90 language and human science questions, in addition to producing an essay based on the theme “Invisibility and civil registration: guaranteeing access to citizenship in Brazil”.