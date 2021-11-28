Enem 2021: second day of exam has 90 questions in natural sciences and mathematics | Enem 2021

Candidates for the National Secondary Education Examination (Enem) 2021 will take, this Sunday (28), the second stage of the assessment, which brings:

45 math questions

and 45 from natural sciences (physics, chemistry and biology).

You Gate opening times are the same as the previous week, but the proof finish 30 minutes early, because there is no writing.

Opening the gates: 12h

12h Closing the gates: 13h

13h Start of tests: 1:30 pm

1:30 pm Output without question book: from 3:30 pm

from 3:30 pm Output with question book: from 6pm

from 6pm End of exams: 18:30

Required/allowed materials

Despite being matters that require calculations, the use of pencils and erasers is still prohibited. The candidate must carry a black pen with a clear tube.

Original document with photo

To gain access to the venue, it is also mandatory to present an original document with a photo. Are valid:

RG;

identity issued by the Ministry of Justice for foreigners and refugees;

National Migration Registry Card;

provisional document of the National Migration Registry;

identification provided by orders or class councils that by law is valid as an identity document;

passport;

National driving license;

Work and Social Security Card.

If the official document has been stolen or stolen, the student can present the police report issued within a maximum of 90 days.

Student ID cards, digital copies or certified copies will not be accepted.

The use of a mask is mandatory. The candidate can take an extra one to exchange during the exam.

According to the notice, the alcohol gel will be made available at the test venues, but nothing prevents each student from taking their own.

registration confirmation card

The confirmation card is not mandatory, but the Ministry of Education (MEC) recommends that the candidate take a printed copy. In the document, it is possible to check the address where the exam will be administered, the opening and closing times of the gates, as well as the date of each exam.

As the test takes many hours, it is recommended that the candidate take a snack and water and/or other beverages, with the exception of alcoholic beverages.

There is a list of prohibited objects. Are they:

cell phones and any electronic equipment (they must be kept turned off and kept in a storage bag; if any device emits a sound during the test, the candidate will be eliminated);

devices that receive images, videos or messages;

sunglasses, caps, hats, visors or caps;

calculator, headphones, pencil, eraser, ruler and other materials (only black pen is allowed);

alcoholic beverages and/or illegal drugs.

In-person and digital enem: November 21st and 28th

November 21st and 28th Disclosure of official templates: December 1st

December 1st Enem for exempt in 2020 and Persons Deprived of Liberty (PPL): January 9th and 16th, 2022

January 9th and 16th, 2022 Individual Notes: no date set

See summaries and main formulas for each discipline charged on the second day of Enem:

