Even before the debut, BBB22 was already the most profitable in the history of the reality show

Tadeu Schmidt to be the presenter of the reality show (photo: Divulgao/TV Globo)

The next edition of



Big Brother Brazil



is being long-awaited by fans of the reality show. The most watched house in Brazil will be in the air between January 17th and April 21st, 2022, with 95 days of competition.

Even before the premiere, which was anticipated, the program has already profited more than all previous editions. The BBB 22, which will be commanded for the first time by



Thaddeus Schmidt



, sold 11 of the 12 advertising quotas made available by the broadcaster, according to website information



TV news.



According to the website, the edition has already raised R$600 million. Only this amount is higher than last year, when the reality show sold the shares for R$ 529 million. The companies PicPay, Americanas and Avon continue as the main advertisers of the program. They bought the “Big quota”, sold for R$91.9 million.

C&A, Seara, Heineken and P&G paid R$ 69.6 million each for the “Camarete quota”. This is the second most important in reality and offers advertiser exposure on open TV and Multishow. The difference from this to Big is that it has smaller entries in relation to other payers.

Boninho mocks leaked list of BBB 22 participants



The director of Big Brother Brazil,



cute



, used social media recently to mock the leaking of the list of possible members of the Camarote group in the 22nd edition of the reality show. In a good mood, he joked: “I’ll have to change everything”.

“Look at the problem they gave me: I’ve already taken a test with Lexa, Di Ferreiro, MC Carol, Ellen Roche, Rodrigo Simas, Aline Riscado, Negra Li, Jonathan Azevedo and caro Silva to make the Big Brother 22. They published it. will show up…”, began in the video.

According to initial rumors, some have even had medical exams to facilitate entry into confinement, in which they can compete for R$ 1.5 million. “So, I spent a little money for nothing because I’m going to have to change everything. At least they’re all healthy, what the hospital said, someone invented,” he added.

In addition, Boninho decided to even play with his own participation in BBB 22. “Guys, in a little while I’m going to say that I’m going to the BBB. I’ll be working. I’ll be partying? I will. But participate? That’s all there is to it? . Guys, a lot of creativity”, he had fun.