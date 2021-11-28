Even if it makes 100% use, Grêmio can still fall

If the Guild makes 100% use in the final rounds, it will reach the magic number of 45 points and can avoid relegation, but this is not guaranteed. Coritiba, in 2009, in the last round had a direct confrontation with Fluminense, tied and with this score was relegated.

What needs to happen for Grêmio not to be relegated?

It is the only case of a team that reached 45 points and dropped to the second division. Only in this 2021 season the teams are more advanced in the table.

Above Grêmio, six teams have not yet reached 45 points, and therefore could still be reached if Immortal reached 45 points. For three of them (Cuiabá, Athletico and São Paulo), one victory is enough. Atlético-GO has to win one and draw another.

Each of them will play four more times in the Brasileirão 2021. There are also Bahia and Juventude, who would have to add another 5 points each, if they win two of the four remaining matches, they will go to 46 points and save themselves from falling.

According to mathematicians at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), teams that score 45 points have a 27.7% risk of relegation, with 44 points the chance of falling is 61.3% and with 43 points it rises to 88.8 %.

Guild may drop with 45 points

If they score 100% of the points in the last three rounds, Grêmio should escape relegation, this is likely to happen. Still, it is not fully guaranteed that it would escape, as there is still a 27.7% risk.

Now we enter the final stretch of the Brasileirão 2021 for good. There is still a glimmer of hope in being in the first division, the problem is that the team cannot help itself. Wins matches in fits and starts and then loses straight away.

Image: Pedro Vilela/Getty Images