Excessive Ivermectin can be a cause of itchiness outbreak in Pernambuco

According to a study carried out by the Federal University of Alagoas (Ufal), the indiscriminate use of ivermectin may be responsible for the outbreak of intense itching in the population of at least 12 cities in the state of Pernambuco. Residents had skin lesions due to the super-resistance of a mite that causes human scab, also known as scabies, the research says.

The medication, which was part of the kit-covid , proven ineffective for the treatment of people with Covid-19, which was widely disseminated among the population across the country, being recommended by doctors and by the Ministry of Health and President Jair Bolsonaro.

The first cases of intense itching were registered in Recife. So far there are about 264 people with “skin lesions to be cleared up” in 35 districts of the capital. According to the Health Department of Pernambuco, the cases are under clinical, epidemiological and laboratory investigation by the municipalities, with the support of the technical team and specialists.

Resistant scabies

The article published in August of this year was prepared by researchers at the Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (ICF), Alfredo Oliveira-Filho and Sabrina Neves, and by students Lucas Bezerra and Natália Alves, based on the observation of previously reported cases of resistance to ivermectin, isolated outbreaks and data on increased drug consumption because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our article hypothesizes that we could have problems with resistant scabies outbreaks, due to the irrational use of ivermectin. The outbreak is set, as there is a rapid increase in cases of itchy skin lesions and other symptoms”, explains Sabrina, but emphasizes: “There is still no diagnosis of the disease that is causing the outbreak. Some hypotheses of etiology [origem] are being tested, among them is the scabies raised by the article”.

consumption increase almost 10 times

The work, signed by Alfredo Oliveira-Filho, Lucas Bezerra, Natália Alves and Sabrina Neves, points out that, after the start of the pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2, “ivermectin was identified as a drug with antiviral potential for treating patients – at first hospitalized and then outpatients – with Covid-19”.

Because of this, the consumption of this antiparasitic increased almost tenfold in Brazil. Even with opinions from the Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry, added to scientific evidence, prescription and self-medication based on this drug continued to happen.