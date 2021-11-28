Excessive use of ivermectin can trigger an outbreak of human scabies, say researchers from Alagoas – Ser Saúde

A scientific survey released this Friday (26) relates to human scab to the indiscriminate use of ivermectin. The study was carried out by the Center for Studies in Pharmacotherapy (NEF), of the Federal University of Alagoas (Ufal). According to the researchers, the results should help to investigate an outbreak of the disease in Pernambuco.

At least 413 cases were registered in Pernambuco until last Wednesday (24). Lesions on the skin cause itching. The wave of infection still has no defined cause and the state’s Health authorities continue to investigate.

Patients complain of severe itching, which intensifies at night, which evolves into wounds, even with the use of anti-allergic drugs.

The central hypothesis of the research is that the scabies mite, Sarcoptes, may have developed resistance to ivermectin. According to the researchers, this is a worrying situation, as the disease could affect any population.

Ivermectin

Among the evidence pointed out in the study is that until mid-July, Brazil had an increase of more than 800% in the use of ivermectin compared to the previous year. This drug ended up being associated, in a way that was not confirmed, with the treatment of Covid-19 in the country.

With the pandemic, the consumption of the drug, which is an antiparasitic, increased almost 10 times in Brazil. Even with opinions from the Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry, added to scientific evidence, prescription and self-medication based on this drug continued to happen.

“The irrational use of medications is a public health problem, however, in the case of antibiotics, antiparasitic and antifungal drugs, this problem takes on greater proportions. When we use drugs irrationally/incorrectly, such as ivermectin, we run the risk of inducing the parasite’s resistance to the drug that should treat the disease caused by it”, emphasizes researcher Sabrina Neves, who was part of the study team.

Contagion

Animals do not interfere with the spread of scabies, and human scabies occurs only among humans, through direct contact with people or contaminated clothing and other objects.

Symptoms

After exposure to the disease, it can take up to six weeks for symptoms to appear. Development is usually faster in people who have had scabies before.

Scabies tends to look like pimples, with the appearance of small pricks and bumps on the skin. The main symptom of scabies is itching or itching, which is felt mainly at night.

Diagnosis and treatment

Also according to the Brazilian Society of Dermatology, the diagnosis is usually clinical, based on the lesions. Doctors may prescribe ointments, creams and lotions to apply directly to the skin, or oral medications.