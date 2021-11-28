Exposing eyes to red light reduces vision problems, study says

Exposing the eyes to red light once a week for three minutes can reduce vision problems, according to a study by University College London, UK. Intervention can mainly help people over 40, who are more affected by aging eyes.

The survey found an improvement of about 17% in color contrast vision. Among the elderly, the increase in vision was up to 20%. Participants were exposed to red LED light once a week in the morning. The article with the results was published on November 24 in Scientific Reports.

The positive effects of the exposure lasted more than seven days, but when done in the afternoon, they did not obtain the same positive results.

In people in their 40s, the cells in the retina of the eye begin to age, which in part is caused by the reduced activities of the mitochondria, which are primarily responsible for the cells’ energy production.

When exposed to red light, mitochondria are able to regain efficiency, improving retinal functions.

Scientists say the results are promising, capable of generating safe, low-cost, and easy-to-handle eye health treatments at home.

Exposure to red light can especially help people over 40 years of age, who are more affected by aging eyes.Source: Shutterstock

The study included 24 participants, aged between 34 and 70 years, who did not have eye diseases. They completed an eye health questionnaire and then took a “Chroma Test,” or color test, in which they identified colored letters that had little contrast and became increasingly blurry.

After the test, the participants were exposed to 670 nanometers (measurement equivalent to one billionth of a meter) of red light between 8:00 and 9:00 in the morning, for three minutes.

Three hours later, the participants’ vision was tested again, when the researchers concluded that, in fact, there had been an improvement.

Months after the first experiment, some of the participants took the test again, this time in the afternoon, between 12:00 and 13:00. However, the results were not the same.

Glen Jeffery, professor at UCL and leader of the study, said that recharging the retinal cell power system with the LED device is like recharging a battery.

“And the exposure made in the morning is fundamental for this improvement in vision: the mitochondria have certain work patterns and do not generate the same results in the afternoon”, he stated.

One of the main benefits is the simplicity of the intervention, which can reduce the cost and be more easily available.

For Jeffery, it will be possible, in the near future, to do the treatment at home. “This simple addition can transform eye care and vision around the world.”

Despite the benefits, scientists indicate that the results still vary greatly according to age, and therefore caution is needed when interpreting the data.

It is possible that the variability between people influences the degree of improvement that the researchers could not identify.

ARTICLE Scientific Reports: doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-02311-1