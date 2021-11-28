Extreme tiredness? See what to do to prevent Burnout syndrome

Included in the World Health Organization (WHO) International Classification of Diseases in 2019, Burnout syndrome affects millions of people around the world.

Also known as Professional Burnout Syndrome, it is a psychological disorder caused by extreme exhaustion, motivated by several situations: problems at work, overload at home and accumulation of obligations and tasks.

The disorder was described by WHO professionals as “a syndrome resulting from chronic stress at work that was not successfully managed” and characterized by three elements: a feeling of exhaustion, negative feelings and reduced professional effectiveness. Over time, burnout has also been related to difficult experiences in other areas of life, such as the family and the sentimental.

end of year burnout

Psychologist Dálete Kennane explains that it is natural to present at the end of the year a sum of physical and mental fatigue, when taking into account all the months worked and the activities that are required at that time of year: final reports, closing cycle meetings and strategic planning for the following year.

Over the past two years, these demands have coincided with the Covid-19 pandemic, which has represented greater professional instability, unemployment and various insecurities about the future.

“The professional, certainly, experienced milder symptoms of burnout during the year, but only when the demands increase and accumulate at the end of the cycle, it is possible to notice that something may not be going well with their mental health”, he continues.

Even though the wear and tear was greater at that time, Dálete states that when it comes to burnout, fatigue is chronic and social inability is evident.

How to avoid the syndrome

“To reduce the feeling of extreme tiredness, it is important that spaces outside the work environment are experienced in an integral way and without interference from the service’s matters”, explains the psychologist.

Dalete also states that it is important to develop the ability to say “no” when necessary, in addition to being aware of situations that can become emotional triggers. She lists some tips for those who want to be more relaxed this year:

Recognize that everyone is limited;

Accept mistakes affectionately;

Thinking that work is indeed an important aspect of life, but that health is also;

Increase pleasant interaction with people you care about;

Look for activities that release accumulated stress, such as exercise or a healthy hobby.

The specialist emphasizes that it is essential to pay attention to the signs and seek help from a professional when you feel one or more symptoms that may indicate the presence of exhaustion. With specialized monitoring, it is possible to ensure that the situation does not reach its peak.