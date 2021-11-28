Fans ask Renato Gaúcho to leave even before the end of the final – 11/27/2021

The match between Flamengo and Palmeiras for the final of the Copa Libertadores, played today (27), at Estádio Centenário, in Montevideo, has not even ended and the Flamengo fans made the request for coach Renato Gaúcho’s departure from the team’s command the most talked about issue from Twitter in Brazil for a few moments during the first half of the match.

The term #ForaRenatoGaucho rose among the trend topics right after Rafael Veiga, from Palmeiras, opened the scoreboard against the Rio de Janeiro team just 5 minutes into the game after an assist from Mayke. check out some reactions:

Regardless of what happens in the second half, this guy doesn’t deserve this cast or this cast doesn’t deserve this guy #ForaRenatoGaúcho — David Assunção (@DavidAssuncao7) November 27, 2021

Another point raised by the Flamengo fans was the fact that the coach, who coached Grêmio for five years, was wearing a blue shirt on the edge of the field. Although the only link between the shirt and the team is the blue one, the fans were also unforgiving.

The guy will still wear a blue shirt and stay at the edge of the field. It’s very mocking, really. #ForaRenatoGaúcho — Andre ✊🏿 Mariano ⚫️🔴 ᶜʳᶠ #nossos10 (@AndreMariano13) November 27, 2021

Last Wednesday (23), Flamengo drew with the southern team for the second round of the Brasileirão and the coach’s reaction also drew attention. During the early morning of that night and part of the morning of Wednesday (25), fans also rose to #ForaRenatoGaúcho, demanding the technician’s dismissal on the eve of the Libertadores decision.