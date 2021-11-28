Fans of Fla and Palmeiras look for Uruguayan marijuana to ‘relax’ in the end

“How do I buy marijuana”? That was the question that employees at the Antártida pharmacy, in downtown Montevideo, have heard the most in recent days. The questioning came from Brazilian fans who are in the Uruguayan capital to watch the final of the Copa Libertadores between Flamengo and Palmeiras, this Saturday, at Centenário. The continental decision boosted the search for cannabis in Uruguay, the first country in the world to legalize the cultivation and consumption of the herb. Some fans said they wanted to “relax” before the game.

Brazilians who went to pharmacies in search of marijuana were disappointed because the drug is not sold to foreigners in the country. According to the law that the Uruguayan Parliament approved in 2013, the purchase of marijuana, by any means, is restricted to Uruguayans over 18 years of age or legal residents in the country.

Thus, the way for Flamengo and Palmeiras residents who wanted to try Uruguayan cannabis was to get it from residents of the neighboring country. A quick communication with Uruguayans was enough to verify that tourists were able to legally acquire the drug from people registered in the government system.

On Avenida 18 de Julio, the most famous and busiest street in Montevideo, it was common to see informal fans offering the herb to tourists in an informal market. It has higher levels of THC, the psychoactive component of the drug, than marijuana sold in the pharmacy. The government does not allow the percentage to be higher than 9%. “What calls the attention is the quality, the price of Uruguayan marijuana and the tranquility of smoking in the street without worrying about inspection”, says a red-black fan who spoke anonymously with the report from Estadão.

It was curious to note how Flamengo’s fans appropriated legalized marijuana and even local sellers understood this to profit. There was a lady in downtown Montevideo selling a T-shirt with the Flamengo crest, the face of ex-president José Mujica and the marijuana plant. “It’s nice to see how this image of Uruguay is being well represented in this atmosphere of the Libertadores final”, considers the Flamengo fan, who flew from Rio to Porto Alegre, where he bought a bus ticket to the Uruguayan capital.

The plasterer Luciano, 39, had just bought a small portion of the herb at the pharmacy when he was approached by a Palmeiras native, who was looking to smoke to “relax”, according to him. The fan gave money to the Uruguayan, who returned to the establishment and made the purchase for the Brazilian. “Brazilians are our brothers. We like them here,” says Luciano, who dated a Brazilian and, therefore, understands and speaks several words in Portuguese.

“This week, I helped many Brazilians who saw me smoking and wanted to smoke too”, reports the operator Natália, another Uruguayan resident, helping red-and-white people and Palmeiras residents.

Uruguay has allowed drug use since the 1970s, but the lack of regulations on what was personal use led to lawsuits for up to 10 grams. Seven years ago, Parliament approved the law that established three mutually exclusive routes for the purchase of the herb. All Uruguayans or legal residents can purchase up to 40 grams a month at pharmacies, or 10 a week, belong to a consumer club with 15 to 45 members, or grow up to six feet at home. In pharmacies, each small package of 5 grams is sold for 370 Uruguayan pesos, something close to R$ 45. The price is not very different from what informal vendors charge on the streets of the capital of the neighboring country.

There are more than 8,000 registered growers and 78 consumer clubs. Pharmacy sales, which include the largest number of consumers, started in 2017. Of the 1,000 pharmacies in the country, 16 initially adhered to the plan. Today, however, in Montevideo, only nine are still authorized to sell the herb. The discontinuance of marketing the product is a result, in part, of pressure from the financial system, which has started to close some bank accounts.

