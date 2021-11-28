Farm 13: ‘It was easy to talk,’ says Gui Araujo about controversies

Farm 13: ‘It was easy to talk,’ protests Gui Araujo about controversies. Photo: Reproduction/Youtube

A series of controversies involved the name of Gui Araujo while he was inside “The 13th Farm”. This Friday, November 26th, he commented on some of them. On Record TV channels on social networks, he participated in Live do Eliminado.

When approaching several themes, the recurrent subjects of betrayals or not and what could have happened behind the scenes of his dating with some famous. “There were a lot of people talking, Jade (Picon), Gabi (Brandt), Anitta… several subjects”, revealed Lucas Selfie to the pawn.

Read+: After Gui’s departure, who deserves to win A Fazenda 13? Vote!

In response, after reflecting on the topic, he once again threatened to prove whatever it takes. The pawn even said that a story always has two sides and he won’t hear other people’s versions without telling his own.

“Whoever says what he wants will have to hear what he doesn’t want. Unfortunately, if they throw things in the air for the virtual court to come at me with rocks, I’m going to have to unleash my share of the story too. The truth is not just on one side. It wasn’t a dream I lived. It was read and it happened!”, he affirmed.

Read+: Gui Araújo celebrates the departure of ‘A Fazenda 13’: ‘Relief’

He then protested against the former partners, for an attitude against the influencer’s right of reply. After all, he couldn’t take a stand, as he didn’t even know what was going on outside of Record TV’s rural reality show. So now the time has come to resolve these sensitive issues.

“While I didn’t have voice power, it was very easy for everyone to get together and attack me. But now I’m out here and I hope I don’t work it out that way. But if I get criticized or if I’m attacked with things of the same kind again, unfortunately, I’ll have to prove everything I’m talking about”, he pondered.

DID NOT CHEAT

jade picon didn’t betray João Guilherme to be with Gui Araujo. Unlike what he hinted at at the beginning of the reality show, the pawn denied that he was still dating. So, in case you have been contradicted or missed something essential: The public refines every moment of the game. He stated that there was no betrayal by either party and that the two had every right to be together.

“We stayed, normal. What’s wrong with that? He didn’t have anything to do with anyone. I was single, the two of them good. Why wouldn’t I stay?” he asked. In addition, he said that he met João Guilherme because of Jade, but that this did not make him or her stop getting closer or distant.

Read+: See how the elimination of Gui Araujo was

Still, that’s not quite what Gui Araujo said inside inside “The 13th Farm”. In conversation with MC Gui, the two got closer and closer, until the situation turned into a serious relationship and she hadn’t talked about it.

In A Fazenda 13, Gui Araújo gave several code names to his ex-girlfriends. He guaranteed that he named the people, so, calmly about the exposed secrets, he said that he would show prints and conversations if needed. “I don’t really expect you to have to do this!” he thought.

MAIN NEWS

Gui Araujo comments A Fazenda 13’s deletion: ‘Relief’

Farm 13: ‘I don’t want fame’, says Dayane Mello

Kanye West has a photo with Kim Kardashian and makes divine appeal

Boca Rosa puts its brand’s products on sale

Gloria Groove comments on new song and compares with latest hit