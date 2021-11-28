Fbio Santos comments Corinthians’ short training period before the game against Athletico-PR

Corinthians ended Saturday’s preparation for the match against Athletico-PR. The team, which played last Thursday, had just two activities before this weekend’s commitment. Left-back Fábio Santos commented on the short period of work and spoke about the importance of the confrontation.

“Preparation now is more on the basis of the conversation, fixing the last details of the game against Ceará. We know how important it is, we arrive at a moment of decision in the championship and we are going to make the home factor count once more, which has helped us a lot in these last games, to achieve these three very important points,” declared the full-back, in a video released by twitter of the club – see below.

Fábio was on the bench in the last round, giving way to Lucas Piton at left-back. After the match in Fortaleza, the squad performed again on Friday and finalized the preparations this afternoon. The tendency is for the veteran to resume his starting position on Sunday.

Corinthians and Athletico-PR take the field at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena, for the 36th round of the Brazilian Championship.

See Fábio Santos’ statement after Corinthians training

