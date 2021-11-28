Fernanda de Freitas remembers “perrengue” for looking like a famous

Fernanda de Freitas is back on TV in “Um Lugar ao Sol”, the new 9 pm soap opera on TV Globo. But this Saturday she was also on the air in a participation in the program “É de Casa” for the picture “Viva o Verde”, in which she recalled her childhood in a farm in Mato Grosso do Sul and her connection with nature.

“My connection with nature goes back to childhood. There was a guava tree in the backyard that we chose as our home. My eleven cousins ​​and me. I loved eating the green guava.”

However, Deborah dry also joined the conversation. The reason? The similarity between her and Fernanda, which is still pointed out by the public today.

Art imitating life? Fernanda de Freitas and José de Abreu will live a troubled romance

“To this day, people talk a lot about my resemblance to Deborah Secco. When she did ‘Smooth Poison’, people used to come to me a lot on the street, poor things [risos], fans arrived excited saying: ‘Deborah!’, but as they approached, they noticed it wasn’t her,” she recalled, amused

Even the presenter Ana Furtado, who was talking to Fernanda, said that Deborah’s mother, Dona Silvia, even said that they were both similar. “When she [Deborah Secco] did ‘Teenage Confessions’, Deborah’s mom thought she looked like me.”

