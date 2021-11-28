Fernanda Nobre, who lives an open marriage, says that her husband becoming pregnant would be a ‘serious breach of the loyalty pact’

It was on June 12 of last year, a Valentine’s Day, that Fernanda Nobre decided to open her cell phone camera and her personal life to dialogue with her followers on Instagram, in times of social isolation. “What is your relationship pact?”, asked the actress, adding: “I felt like coming here to talk to you about my thoughts and studies on possible relationship pacts”. And he revealed that she, currently 38, and her partner, director José Roberto Jardim, 44, decided to try an open marriage. The reflection on the meaning of betrayal in a traditionally monogamous society was one of several raised by the artist in a sequence of videos published on the social network since then. Motherhood, jealousy, freedom, loneliness, guilt, emotional responsibility, self-criticism, sex, pattern, acceptance, abusive relationship… All these subjects also had a place in the virtual debate. Themes of interest to the female audience, but also to men “in deconstruction”, willing to rethink their behavior.

Now, the actress appears on TV Globo’s prime time, in “Um Lugar ao sol”, in the role of the ex-lover. Maria Fernanda, his character, already appears, taking Renato/Christian (Cauã Reymond) by surprise with the news that he has a son, the result of an affair the two had in Paris. By demanding the father’s presence in the boy’s life, she shakes the boy’s marriage to Barbara (Alinne Moraes), who has just given birth to a dead baby. The character leaves the scene after Elenice (Ana Beatriz Nogueira) presents her with a negative DNA test. “Maria Fernanda’s passage through the plot is quick, but remarkable. She raises the question: how did Renato manage to get Barbara pregnant, if he’s sterile?”, emphasizes the actress, who undressed for these photos and Canal Extra’s interview: “I strip naked in search of freedom, dialogue, myself. I am delivered, like a blank sheet of paper”.

With Cauã Reymond: a reunion on stage almost two decades later Photo: Reproduction from Instagram

It is the reunion, on stage, of the interpreters of Bia and Maumau, almost 20 years later. What memories do you have of the partnership with Cauã in “Malhação” and what was it like in the studios of “Um Lugar ao Sol”?

In 2003, I was already in (the third season of) “Malhação”, when Cauã arrived. It was his first work on TV. It was really cool to be reunited on the scene after so many years. The Cauã that I came across in “Um Lugar ao Sol” is very consistent with who I was there in the beginning. He has always been a very committed, studious, dedicated actor. It continues with these same characteristics, with the added experience of it. He’s a very respectful guy, who has a huge love for the set, for the crew. It’s great to work together.

Maria Fernanda, the character, is almost her namesake. What does she have about Fernanda and what about Maria, in the most symbolic sense of this name?

Mary’s symbolism is that she is a very affectionate mother, in search of her child’s happiness. At the same time, like Fernanda, she is a free woman, light with her sexuality and with her place in the world. So much so that she tried to carry out solo motherhood, she didn’t warn about the pregnancy, she wanted to have this child independently.

What would your reaction be if another woman came in saying she had your husband’s child? Would it shake your marriage?

Totally! There’s no way not to shake. The first thing I would do is take satisfaction from the man: “How did you let this happen?” Because it’s his responsibility, he’s the one who has an agreement with me, not her. It would be a trip, ok? A hit in loyalty, in trust in the other.

With José Roberto Jardim: relationship opened for three years Photo: Instagram Reproduction

You live in an open relationship. Would that be considered treason?

In my view, getting another woman pregnant is inconceivable. It is a serious breach of the loyalty pact with my companion. Every couple has their pact, including people who are monogamous. But the idea that people traditionally have of betrayal is often different from mine. The concept of fidelity is deeply rooted in morality. I prefer to talk about loyalty.

Is this the first time you’ve experienced a relationship like this? What motivated you?

It’s my first time, yes. His, too. This year, we complete nine years together. We started to open up the relationship about three years ago, after we heard people around us talking about it, trying it out. We found it curious and interesting. At the same time, since 2015, I have been studying feminism. I got into this subject in an intense and passionate way. From the historical study of the evolution of women in humanity, I understood that monogamy was something built to control us.

Did you make the proposal to do differently?

I took this knowledge to him, presented the proposal, but we built the concept together. First, philosophically; then in practice. It’s a political stance. It’s about not allowing hypocrisy for two, seeking honesty, real delivery, true partnership.

Fernanda and José Roberto’s relationship has its own rules Photo: Instagram Reproduction

And did it improve life as a couple a lot?

Very very! Incredibly, I became less possessive, much less jealous. We live between Rio and São Paulo, we have houses here and there because of our work. The times we got away from each other, I felt very insecure. Not anymore. Because from the moment there are other possibilities and we choose each other so consciously, it only strengthens us. And I have a relationship with Zé that is very romantic, very passionate. The passion and achievement are alive. It did very well not only for marriage, but for our relationship.

In the arrangement between you, do you tell each other about the extra relationships?

We say everything. I prefer not to give details of our agreements, because it is something that people are still experiencing, including me. Rules change as experiences change. Monogamy is a relationship model that we’ve been repeating for hundreds of years without asking why. In the non-monogamous relationship, there is no model. And that’s the cool thing: you discover your own model. So I don’t give away what my rules are, so I don’t become a role model for someone else either. What works for me does not work for others.

What is the right measure to not get hurt?

The thermometer is me. If I would be upset, I don’t do it with him. I never want to hurt him. I never want to lose him. I never want to destroy my relationship. So everything I do is for that, that’s the limit.

Maria Fernanda shakes up the marriage of Bárbara and Renato/Christian Photo: Fabio Rocha/Rede Globo/Divulgação

Are you afraid that he will fall in love with someone else?

This fear also exists in a monogamous relationship. Sometimes, we fall in love without ever having kissed the person on the mouth… Such a platonic passion. So, that risk is taken all the time. As well as the risk of the end, the risk of death. But you create such a solid relationship that this fear is not present.

Do you discuss the relationship often?

All the time I trade with him. We talk about what we can and cannot, what is unethical. We create our concepts together. It’s not mine or his, it’s ours. For someone else, even non-monogamous people, it may seem strange. She has other rules, other searches.

“Everyone cheats or thinks about cheating”. Is this an absolute truth?

I think there are people who are very committed to their pacts, including men. I myself have been married for years and very faithful. But we know that this is a failed concept. Are you going to live the rest of your life lusting for one person? It’s a lie, in most cases.

Maria Fernanda demands that Renato be present in her son’s life Photo: Rede Globo/Divulgação

If you had kids, would it be different?

As I don’t have it, it’s hard to say. But I know couples with children and an open relationship, alright.

Around 40, you must be incurring charges for motherhood, more than ever. She has already reported having frozen eggs, thinking about being a mother in the future. Is this idea stronger now?

Not yet. I keep forcing myself to have the will… I love children, I’m godmother of three, I have a close relationship with them. But I never wanted to be a mother. He used the phrase: “Two years from now”. And these two years have not arrived (laughs). I froze eggs at 35 to have the possibility of doubt. In our society, what value do I have not putting someone in the world? Will I ever meet this love they say is unique? The questions keep echoing in my head. In the pandemic, I thought about it a lot. But for now, I like my life that way.

Were you afraid of judgments when you started showing your thoughts in Instagram videos?

No not a bit. And I feel really proud of myself for that. Of being the spokesperson for a woman’s freedom and a “non-morality”. We are in a hypocritical, perverse time of censorship with the female body and behavior. In a moment of personal and professional maturity, I am a thinking woman in the fourth wave of feminists.

The actress has been doing analysis since the age of 10: emotional intelligence Photo: Fabio Rocha/Rede Globo/Divulgação

In life, have you suffered prejudice and had your intelligence subdued for being a beautiful woman?

Perhaps, as an actress, my image has always been known before my conscience. But I come from a family of intellectuals. My mom is a psychoanalyst, my dad is a politicized guy. Intelligence is an important feature at our core. I’ve been doing analysis since I was 10 years old. Me and my sisters, we are three. If there’s one thing we are, it’s emotionally smart. This allowed me to reinvent myself many times. Even analyzed from an early age, I constantly struggle with the imposter syndrome of not feeling good enough.

Next year, you complete 30 years of TV (she debuted in “Bachelor Party” in 1992). It’s a lot of experience! Do you think you’ve reached your place in the sun?

Curious is that a recording set is where I feel most comfortable in life… I know I still have a lot to accomplish. I want, for example, to play both a funny villain and a depressed madwoman (laughs). But I did find my place in the sun. I live on what I most love to do, I pay my bills with my craft. I cherish dreams, but I see my privileges and I can only say thanks.

