Ferrari looks forward to the end of 2021 and talks about an “almost unbearable” season

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are sixth and seventh at the 2021 Drivers’ World Championship (Photo: Scuderia Ferrari)

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM FERRARI’S TWO-RACE END OF F1 2021 CONTEST? | GP AT 10

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto called the 2021 Formula 1 season “almost unbearable”. The official pointed out that the Italian team changed its focus to 2022 at the beginning of the year and admitted that he is looking forward to the end of the championship.

Even with an eye on the next championship, Ferrari faced a tough battle with McLaren for third place in the Constructors’ World Championship. Remaining only Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi GPs, Maranello’s home has 297.5 points, 39.5 more than Woking’s team.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Mattia Binotto is rooting for the end of 2021 (Photo: Scuderia Ferrari)

READ TOO

# Why Ferrari boss disrespects Sainz by naming Leclerc as “next F1 champion”

Even so, the gap from the top of the table is big: Ferrari is now 249 points behind Mercedes, which leads the Constructors’ World Cup against Red Bull.

Even in what it considers a year of transition, Ferrari took an important step forward, especially after 2020, when it closed the season in sixth place, with just 131 points, just ahead of AlphaTauri, Alfa Romeo, Haas and Williams.

“If I’m honest, it was almost unbearable,” Binotto told Motorsport-Total website. “We learned what we wanted to learn this year and have been working full steam ahead on the 2022 car for a long time. I can’t wait for this season to end”, he assumed.

“We made some improvements to the car at the beginning of the year, but that was the end in terms of development. And the optimization of the power unit, which we brought in at the end of the summer, was aiming for 2022”, he said. “We saw this as a transitional year from the start and we didn’t do anything that would help us this year. We have committed our entire work to 2022”, he stressed.

According to Mattia, any improvement shown in 2021 was the result of “better teamwork, not because we developed the car”.

“If we look at where we were a year ago, then I can say that we achieved the best of 2021 within a framework of limited possibilities”, he concluded.

BIG PRIZE launches special that celebrates Valentino Rossi’s career. ACCESS

WHAT TO BUY AND SELL ON THE BLACK FRIDAY OF MOTOR SPORTS? | GP at 10

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of the BIG PRIZE, in addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Teleguiado.