Ferries disperse due to operation alert

Hundreds of illegal dredging vessels advancing in search of gold along the Madeira River in the Brazilian Amazon dispersed before the start of a joint operation by different official forces, Greenpeace reported last night.

According to the environmental organization, a new flight over the tributary of the Amazon River near the municipality of Autazes e Borba, about 110 km from the city of Manaus, showed that “at least half of the fleet was divided into small groups”, it indicated in a communicated.

An organization’s first flight over the Madeira River on Tuesday showed at least 300 dredging vessels sailing in rows along the channel, after a rumor of a recent gold discovery spread.

With the release of the images, authorities announced on Wednesday an operation to stop the illegal activity which, although publicly known, has intensified in recent weeks.

On Thursday, Vice President Hamilton Mourão confirmed a coordinated action by the Federal Police and the Navy, in addition to the intervention of Ibama (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) and other bodies.

However, according to Greenpeace, the announcement of the operation by the government “was made without any organized action, giving offenders enough time to avoid being found carrying out the environmental crime in the act.”

“The dispersion (of the ferries) has the clear objective of hindering the government’s operation, which has not yet started,” said the organization.

“Apparently, the ferries should continue their destination without being disturbed by the authorities and will continue to degrade one of the most important rivers in the Amazon basin, as they have been doing for at least two weeks,” said the spokeswoman for the campaign for the Amazon. from Greenpeace, Danicley Aguiar, quoted in the statement.

“If he leaves the said for the unspoken, Bolsonaro will once again send the message to the world that the ‘economy of destruction’ will remain at the heart of its development strategy, deepening Brazil’s isolation from the international community,” added Aguiar.