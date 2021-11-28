Festa do Palmeiras has a New Year’s atmosphere and Flamengo provocations – 11/28/2021

After winning the tri-championship of the Libertadores yesterday (27), with a 2-1 victory over Flamengo in Montevideo, the Palmeiras squad arrived in Brazil at dawn today (28). The cast arrived at the Football Academy around 3:50 am and was received with a great fireworks display, in the best New Year’s style.

The expectation for the arrival of the players was enormous and the number of fans on Avenida Marquês de São Vicente, in Água Branca, west of São Paulo, was banned in both directions. As the bus approached the scene, a fireworks display began and marked the high point of the dawn.

After leaving the bus, the athletes went to the electric trio. At first, they chanted the names of several players in the cast, exalting one by one. Among them, Luiz Adriano was mentioned, but, despite the request of the three-time champions, the center forward did not have his name shouted by the mass alviverde.

On the other hand, Abel Ferreira was the one who received the most support from fans. When the coach’s name was chanted, everyone present raised their voices and clapped for the Portuguese commander, who had also led the team to the Libertadores title last season.

‘America remains green’

The bi-championship in a row was also highlighted by Leila Pereira, president-elect of Palmeiras. In a brief speech, ‘Aunt Leila’, as she is known, said: “America remains green. Congratulations to the wonderful players, our coaching staff and these beautiful fans.”

After that, the players’ musical side gained prominence. The first adaptation made by them was of the excerpt “Palmeiras doesn’t have the World Cup”. In the trio, the cast sang that “Palmeiras has no rival”, already starting the provocations that were mainly directed to Flamengo. A parody of the song “Quero Chiclete”, by the band Chiclete com Banana, was also released at the Palestinian party.

The show only lasted about 50 minutes. However, the fans in uniform continued to sing their songs and were accompanied by most of the Palmeiras athletes, who were still in the electric trio. Unlike them, many left the celebrations when she was in the beginning. Around 4:10 am it was already possible to see some fans leaving the surroundings of the Football Academy. In other words, many made a point of going only to welcome the champions of America, but they didn’t make a point of following the party organized by the club.