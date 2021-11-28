FGTS: See how ATM withdrawal works

Workers with a formal contract are entitled to the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS). The measure works as a savings in which the employer must deposit a monthly amount equivalent to 8% of the employee’s salary.

In this sense, from the moment the worker is hired, an extra amount is added in his name to the Guarantee Fund. However, it can only be granted in specific situations, such as in the case of unfair dismissal.

In which cases can I withdraw the FGTS?

In accordance with the conditions provided for in law 8.036/1990, the FGTS can be released on:

Retirement;

Acquisition of a home, settlement or repayment of debt or payment of part of the housing finance installments.

Terminal stage due to serious illness (worker or dependent);

Worker’s death;

Age 70 years or older;

Personal, urgent and serious need, resulting from a natural disaster caused by rains or floods that have reached the worker’s area of ​​residence, when the emergency situation or state of public calamity is thus recognized, by means of an ordinance of the Federal Government;

Malignant neoplasm (worker or dependent);

Inactive account, that is, credit deposits for three years, whose absence of the worker occurred until 07/13/1990;

Inactive account, that is, credit deposits for three years outside the FGTS regime, with removal from 07/14/1990;

Termination of the contract due to reciprocal fault or force majeure;

Termination due to the death of the employer, domestic employer or nullity of the contract;

Suspension of Independent Work;

Termination of the contract for a specified period;

How does FGTS withdrawal through ATM work?

The worker can withdraw the resources from the FGTS at the ATM if you have a Citizen Card and password. On occasion, the balance for redemption must be up to R$3,000.

However, if the holder prefers, it is possible to withdraw the same amount in the face-to-face service of Caixa Econômica Federal, at a branch, through Caixa Aqui or Casas Lotéricas representatives. Just present an official document with a photo.

Likewise, withdrawals worth more than R$3,000 are made exclusively through the face-to-face service of the financial institution. As in the previous option, in possession of an official document with a photo.