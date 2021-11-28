FIA President Compares Verstappen to Räikkönen: “Focused and Talented”

Jean Todt reflected on F1 qualifying races (Photo: Getty Images/Red Bull)

Max Verstappen’s high profile in Red Bull’s season garnered praise from Jean Todt. In an interview with Racefans published this Friday (26), the president of the FIA ​​did not shy away from congratulating the Dutchman for his performance in 2021, which could break the streak of four consecutive titles for the Englishman Lewis Hamilton.

As he prepares for his final year in office as category president, Todt tried to compare the young Max with a veteran who retires from the tracks at the end of this year: Kimi Räikkönen. “He’s a bit like Kimi. He’s very direct, talented and manages to keep his interest limited to just driving. It gets to be indifferent”.

The Frenchman also commented on how he sees Hamilton in this Formula 1 environment. The seven-time world champion, who in recent years has been putting himself as an advocate of diversity and human rights, has entered a collision course with the FIA. “I like Lewis, I admire his longevity. But he has his beliefs and expresses them vehemently, I respect that.”

Hamilton and Verstappen’s dispute for the title earned praise from Jean Todt (Photo: Reproduction/Twitter)

As Ferrari supervisor during Michael Schumacher’s dominance of Ferrari, Todt views Hamilton’s numbers indifferently. “I’m not worried about breaking records, it’s good for them. Right now we have two champions with seven titles and, in a way, a record can always be broken.”

However, the 2021 season is far from over and it is no guarantee that Hamilton will be able to overtake the German. It’s because of this scenario that Todt believes that this year’s world championship is still a fight thanks to the stable technical rules that have been in Formula 1 for many years. “It was not unexpected, the more stability you have, the less scope for revolution there is. We could see the engine suppliers progress exponentially and with professionals trained to build the chassis”.

The FIA ​​president finally praised the young Dutchman’s battle against the experienced Brit. “We knew that each team had an exceptional driver, who give them the kind of talent needed to deliver good performances. Combined with a good car, we are seeing history being made”, he added.

