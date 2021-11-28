FII Central: down 2.02%, Ifix has worst week since June

(conceptualmotion/Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – The IFIX – the index that gathers the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange – closed Friday (26) with a drop of 0.18%, to 2,541 points. From Monday (22) until today, the indicator accumulates a drop of 2.02%. It’s Ifix’s worst week since June 20, when the index dropped 3.15%. In the month, the lows add up to 5.01% and, in the year, 11.44%.

The performance of real estate funds in recent months has taken the tranquility of investors, but Brunno Bagnariolli, head of Real Estate at Maua Capital, sees a detachment of prices from real estate funds with the reality of assets and sees opportunities in the logistics and corporate slabs segments . The first would benefit from e-commerce, which saw sales in the week before Black Friday grow 31% (read more along the REIT Center).

Bagnariolli participated in the Investorcast XP podcast and was interviewed by Ronaldo Candiev, head of FIIs at XP, and Maria Fernanda Violatti, real estate fund analyst at the brokerage. He is responsible for the Mauá Capital Recebíveis (MCCI11) and Mauá Capital Hedge Fund (MCHF11) funds.

“You open the home broker today and everything is red. This is the financial side, these are assets that vary. The real assets, which are real estate, do not follow such a large variation”, says Bagnariolli.

At the same time, Bagnariolli recalls that transactions in the real world normally occur, as if there were no concerns about raising interest rates, inflation and the country’s fiscal management, issues that have pressured prices.

Given the scenario, Bagnariolli says he is increasing exposure in segments such as logistics, especially due to the potential for growth in e-commerce that benefits the sector. “It was one of the only segments that during the pandemic had new leases and rent increases”, he says.

He is also optimistic about the segment of corporate slabs and the consolidation of the hybrid work model, which combines the home office with the office. The pattern gains strength outside and the movement should be repeated here too, according to Bagnariolli.

Biggest highs of this Friday (26):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) BTCR11 BTG Pactual Real Estate Credit Titles and Val. Mob. 2.75 BTLG11 BTG Pactual Logistics Logistics 2.55 RBRP11 RBR Properties Others 2.69 XPLG11 XP Log Logistics 2.17 PVBI11 VBI Prime Properties Corporate Slabs 1.42

Biggest casualties this Friday (26):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) JSRE11 JS Real Estate Hybrid -3.26 RFOF11 RB Capital Titles and Val. Mob. -2.9 BPFF11 Brazil Absolute Plural Titles and Val. Mob. -2.39 VINO11 Vinci Offices Corporate Slabs -1.97 URPR11 Urca Prime Income Others -1.9

Source: B3

Husi (HUSI11) discloses the offer schedule

The Husi fund, in the hospital segment, made available, in a material fact, the details of the private offer of shares approved at the fund’s general meeting in early November.

The total volume of the issue will be R$ 10 million and is only available to shareholders with a position at the close of trading on November 11th.

The unit value of the new quotas was defined at R$ 1 thousand and the proportion factor is 9%. Interested parties have until this Friday (26) to express their interest in the subscription. It is not possible to negotiate the right of first refusal.

With a net worth of R$99 million, the Husi fund has not distributed dividends in recent months.

today’s dividends

Check out the real estate funds that distribute income this Friday (26):

ticker Background Income (BRL) BTAL11 BTG Pactual Agro 0.80

Source: InfoMoney

Real estate turnover: Confidence in construction drops and e-commerce sales rise before Black Friday

Confidence in construction recedes in November

The Construction Confidence Index (ICST), measured by the Brazilian Institute of Economics (IBRE) of the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV), dropped 0.8 point in November, to 95.3 points, the second consecutive drop. In quarterly moving averages, the index retreated 0.3 point, after five months of consecutive increases.

“The result of the confidence of construction entrepreneurs reflects a year end with a more challenging scenario for companies”, analyzes Ana Maria Castelo, coordinator of Construction Projects at FGV IBRE. “The activity lost momentum in November and the rise in interest rates, inflation and costs undermine expectations of continuing the trend of improvement in business”, he says

The negative result of the ICST, in November, is exclusively due to the worsening of expectations regarding the coming months. The Current Situation Index (ISA-CST) remained stable at 92.0 points, while the Expectations Index (IE-CST) dropped 1.6 points to 98.7 points, the lowest level since June 2021.

In assessing the current situation, the ISA-CST result reflects opposite variations of the indicators that comprise it: the current business situation indicator rose 1.0 point, to 91.8 points, while the contract portfolio indicator dropped by 1, 0 point, to 92.4 points.

Regarding future perspectives, the result of the IE-CST returns to a level below the neutral level (100.0 points), after four months, mainly influenced by the drop of 2.3 points in the indicator that measures the trend of business in the next six months; The forecast demand indicator also contributed to the negative result, dropping 1.0 point, to 100.8 points.

Despite the drop in the confidence index, the Construction Capacity Utilization Level (NUCI) rose 1.7 percentage points, to 77.3%. The NUCIs for Labor and Machinery and Equipment grew 1.7 and 1.8 percentage points, to 78.6% and 70.1% respectively.

Real Estate Funds: Everything You Need to Know to Start Investing

E-commerce sales grow 31% before Black Friday

Sales in Brazilian e-commerce between November 18th and 24th, that is, in the week before the Black Friday 2021, totaled R$2.8 billion. The value corresponds to an increase of 31% compared to the same period in 2020 (November 19th to 25th), according to data from NielsenIQ|Ebit, an e-commerce analysis consultancy.

The report shows that the number of orders grew 11%, to 5.1 million, and the average sales value in the period rose 14%, to BRL 533. In the seven days analyzed by NielsenIQ|Ebit, the two positive highlights were the Thursday (18), with an increase of 53% in sales, and Wednesday (24), with growth of 46% – both compared to the same days last year.

Only Monday (22) had a drop in the period analyzed: a decrease of 16% over the same day of the week last year.

