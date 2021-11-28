Find out what changes with the new decree in Ceará starting this Monday (29) – Business

O Ceará Government published this Saturday (27) the new decree to fight the pandemic in the state. Already anticipated by Governor Camilo Santana, the strongest news are the ban on holding large end-of-year events and the removal of capacity restrictions on establishments.

Social events with a capacity of up to 2,500 people will only be allowed indoors and 5,000 outdoors on New Year’s Eve. The new rules apply from this second (29).

The expansion of the audience takes place from December 16th. Proof of the complete vaccination schedule will also be required.

See what’s set as of Monday (11/29)

Establishments that were previously limited in the capacity of the public (such as gyms, theaters and cinemas) can now opt for maximum occupancy if they require a vaccine passport. The decision must be communicated to the supervisory body;

Large New Year’s Eve parties will not be allowed;

The capacity of the soccer audience in open stadiums remains at 80% and with a requirement to prove the vaccination schedule for those over 12 years old;

The vaccine passport must now also have proof of the booster dose for the eligible public.

How to get a vaccination passport?

Check out the tutorial:

Access the Ceará App. This tool is available for the iOS system, but it is already being gradually implemented for Android;

You can also output the document from the ConnectSUS page. Through these channels, based on CPF data, it is possible to access and download the document.

After accessing one of the options above, just enter the CPF data to download the document. Remember that the physical document is also accepted.

Carnival

About Carnival, Camilo stated that the recommendation should “follow the same path”, but the decision will only be taken later.