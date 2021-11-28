Find out who hired Liam Payne for a private show in Brazil

The singer’s fans Liam Payne were surprised last night (27) when images of a private concert by the Brit, held in Goiânia, were released online. However, after the initial state of frenzy of his admirers, a question arose: who hired the artist to perform at a 15th birthday party in Brazil?

Following the tags of photos and videos posted on Instagram during the event, we found out that the birthday girl is called Amanda Callegari Rocha, daughter of Marcelo Rocha da Silva and Giselle Callegari.

Marcelo and Giselle they are entrepreneurs, partners and founders of the company. Las do Brasil, specialized in the manufacture of pharmaceutical inputs and also in the import and distribution of laboratory products. Founded 16 years ago, the company is headquartered in Aparecida de Goiânia.

Besides Liam, the party also had concerts by Zeeba, Felipe Araújo and the DJ Bruno Martini. Check out the aftermovie of the event below:

Liam Payne recalls Zayn’s departure from One Direction on TikTok

Recently Liam Payne appeared to laugh with his TikTok fans. The 28-year-old singer shared a funny video in which he recalls one of the most tense moments for the members of One Direction (and for the group’s fans as well).

In the video, Payne reacted to the departure of Zayn Malik from the boyband, which happened in 2015. According to the artist, this video has been kept in the drafts for a long time. “I forgot I did this a while ago, I hope you see it on the funny side,” wrote the singer.

While the images show Liam sitting by a window and looking around. The phrase “the meeting after Zayn left” written on the screen. The audio is says: “I’m absolutely sure which direction we’re going.”, in a play on the boyband’s name. Check out the video: