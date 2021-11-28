Find out who will replace Matheus Ribeiro at DF Record

THE Record Brasilia hit the hammer and set the replacement for Matheus Ribeiro in charge of DF Record. The channel agreed to go to William Portanova to command the local news from the next monday (29).

The journalist joined the station in November 2019, when he took over the presentation of the DF no Ar. With the presenter’s departure for the nightly news, the branch of Record in the country’s capital selected Narla Aguiar for the DF no Ar.

The changes only happened as a result of the resignation of Matheus Ribeiro, who completed a little over a year and a half at DF Record.

He was hired by the network last year, after a great success in presenting a similar newscast on Globo do Distrito Federal.

Matheus Ribeiro out of Record Brasília

On his social networks, Matheus informed his fans of his departure from Bishop Edir Macedo’s radio station. During his period at the head of DF Record, TV won good ratings.

“I would like to share with you that I am leaving Record. In this one and a half year at home, I have had experiences that have enriched me very professionally and personally”, declared.

The famous did not give details about his professional future, but promised a statement about the matter in the coming days.

The first gay man assumed in charge of Globo’s Jornal Nacional, the anchor was taken to Record with pomp and circumstance, which made internet users even more curious about the reason that led to his dismissal.

“Huh! Did not like!”, complained an internet user, in the comments of Ribeiro’s Instagram post. “Oh, what a pity! It will be sorely missed”, lamented another. “My God… what happened?”, questioned a third party. “I hope it wasn’t anything critical or traumatic”, he speculated. “We’ll miss you”, added one more.

Check out: