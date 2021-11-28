Fiocruz recommends caution with parties and holiday trips

The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) made an alert, this Friday (26/11), about the importance of maintaining care against the coronavirus during the end-of-year celebrations. On the same day, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that the Omicrom variant, which emerged in Africa, should be regarded with concern by the world.

In the new edition of the Covid-19 Observatory Bulletin, the researchers draw attention to the new wave of transmission of the coronavirus in European countries and to the possibility of the spread of new variants on the continent. The text does not make a specific mention of Omicrom, but reminds us that the mobility that characterizes the end of the year and the vacation period increases the possibilities of transmitting the virus.

Scientists emphasize the need to continue advancing with vaccination (first and second doses and vaccine booster) and also defend measures such as the requirement of immunization against Covid-19 for entry into Brazil, the requirement of a vaccine passport in public places and the testing of people arriving in Brazil.

Drop in indicators

The last two weeks showed another drop in Covid’s transmission indicators in Brazil, with strong fluctuations in records in the states. A daily average of 9,800 confirmed cases and 230 deaths from the disease were reported. The values ​​represent a reduction in the number of registered cases (-1% per day) and in the number of deaths (-1.2% per day), with a reduction in the lethality rate as well.

“Vaccines do not completely block transmission, but they contribute to reducing critical and severe cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Therefore, it is important to continue advancing so that the population completes the vaccination schedule in order to continue increasing vaccination coverage”, observe the scientists.

Despite the drop in indicators, Fiocruz specialists emphasize that it is essential to maintain the use of masks in open and closed environments with crowding, and even in closed private environments in circumstances that bring together people who do not live together, especially people from vulnerable groups.