Flamengo arrives at the cargo terminal to avoid crowds, who do not attend Galeão | Flamengo

Melancholy. This is the word that sets the tone for Flamengo’s arrival at the Antônio Carlos Jobim International Airport, known as Galeão, this Sunday morning. The club programmed a special scheme for the departure of the squad after the loss to Palmeiras in the Libertadores final, in Montevideo. The team left the place through the cargo terminal, without contact with the press or with the fans, who didn’t even attend.

The arrival was initially scheduled for 5:20 am this Sunday, but there was a delay and the group only arrived at Galeão at 6:20 am. The club’s spokesperson explained that the delay had nothing to do with red-black logistics, but with formalities at the Montevideo airport.

The squad went straight from the track to the bus, leaving Galeão without the players going through the common areas. This scheme had been designed since before the final and would be the same if Flamengo had won the title. Some players left the place in private cars.

The expectation now is for the definition of the future of coach Renato Gaúcho. He will not stay for the 2022 season and there is the possibility of even commanding the team on Tuesday, against Ceará, in the Brazilian Championship. He couldn’t contain himself and cried in his speech to the players after the loss to Palmeiras in the Libertadores final. About the possible dismissal, he said that the “decision belongs to the board”.

– When I was at Grêmio, I thought this group was f…. Now, I saw that you are much more than I thought. I apologize for anything I didn’t give the opportunity to. But it was a pleasure working with you – said Renato Gaúcho in a goodbye tone.

