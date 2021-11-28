Flamengo fans elect Renato and two other names as the culprits for the vice Libertadores

Credit: Photo by Staff Images / CONMEBOL

The Libertadores runner-up will inevitably force Flamengo to reshape for 2022. For the fans’ part, the changes should happen mainly outside the four lines. On Twitter, after the final whistle, the rubro-negros asked for the departure of coach Renato Gaúcho and part of the board.

The Flamengo Football Council, formed by Luiz Eduardo Baptista, Bap, Marcos Braz, Dekko Roisman and others, was the target of the fans. Braz, the club’s vice president of football, was one of the most attacked on social media. The leader has been criticized for some time.

It even left for President Rodolfo Landim, who should be reelected for another three-year period in elections scheduled for December. Despite the criticisms, it is noteworthy that there is a strong current in defense of the president.

Coach Renato Gaúcho should be the first to leave the club. The coach no longer had the position guaranteed, even if he returned from Uruguay, champion of the Libertadores, and his departure from Flamengo is imminent. For fans, the dismissal should take place even before the end of the Brasileirão.

Check out the repercussion of the fans after the Libertadores runner-up:

Some things need to be explained. It’s no use just sending the coach away. You have to send whoever brought it, O SUCH A football council. They decide names etc. — Reikrauss (@Reikrauss) November 27, 2021

Renato and Braz have to leave now.

No need to wait.

The year is over.

Let a coach be hired next week.

Present a 2-year project with autonomy to lead and manage football as a whole.

There is money to put on the table! — The Wild Flamenguixxxta ᶜʳᶠ (@OFlamenguixxxta) November 27, 2021

Focusing only on Andreas’ mistake is stupid

The biggest culprit of this horrible football has a name:

Retano portaluppi and Marcos Braz — Pigeon (@Pomboo_2309) November 27, 2021

Renato be fired

May Landim not be reelected

Let there be reformulation in all questionable departments and players I went!!! — Esdras Cardoso (@CardosoEsdras84) November 27, 2021

LANDIM , MARCOS BRAZ AND RENATO HAVE TO LEAVE OUTSIDE THE FLAMEGO . — wayat Julio (@RobsonJ48465102) November 27, 2021

It is more than obvious that the biggest culprits for this disaster are Renato, Braz and Landim. Tragedy announced. It’s no use having a Mercedes leave it in the hands of an old man at the bar with an expired license. — Andre Pandelot (@andrepandelot) November 27, 2021

DAMN MY FLAMENGO LANDIM DAUGHTER BITCH!!!! RENATO GAUCHO FDP RALA!!!!!! — joaum (@victorcardoso) November 27, 2021

