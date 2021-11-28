Flamengo performances: Andreas loses control, misses overtime and spoils good game | Flamengo

Diego Alves: Raphael Veiga’s kick was strong, low, under the goalkeeper’s body. It was very difficult to defend. Made a beautiful save with a shot from Ron’s angle. He touched his left leg to Deyverson’s kick. He desperately tried to score at the end of the match. Grade: 6.0

Islam: he barely advanced in the first stage and had fewer problems than Filipe Luís in marking. Could not combine plays with Everton Ribeiro. Left for physical reasons. Grade: 4.5

Rodrigo Caio: nice cut in the area at Ron’s intersection. It was also needed in another low cut, in Dudu’s ball. Scared, but cut – close to the goal – another dangerous cross from Palmeiras at the end of the first half. He missed a pass on Veiga’s foot in a Palmeirense finishing move. Got yellow card when stopping Ron’s counterattack. Grade: 6.5

David Luiz: right in the first corner cut from above. Tried the cart at the cross in the goal throw. He suffered a dangerous foul by Ron in an attempt to take Flamengo on the attack. Almost tied in a category bid that ended with a great defense by Weverton. Grade: 6.5

1 of 3 Andreas Pereira plays the ball in the first stage of Flamengo’s defeat by Palmeiras in the Libertadores final — Photo: Andres Cuenca Olaondo/Reuters Andreas Pereira plays the ball in the first stage of Flamengo’s defeat by Palmeiras in the Libertadores final — Photo: Andres Cuenca Olaondo/Reuters

Filipe Luís: Gustavo Gomez’s release was on his side, with Bruno Henrique’s attempted coverage. Then, another attempt by Palmeiras on his side, in which Rodrigo Caio did well in the cut. Lost some individual disputes, like in the head with Ron in the first half. Left for physical reasons. Grade: 4.5

William Aaron: it took him a while to get back into the fight in Raphael Veiga’s goal, who arrives completely alone to score the goal for Palmeiras. Missed a few passes in an attempt to arm the team. Deflected a corner cross and almost tied at the start of the second stage. Grade: 4.5

Andreas Pereira: gave a great touch to Bruno Henrique’s bid, who had a chance to submit. Tried to lead the team ahead after the impact of the first goal. But he put it all down by letting the ball slip early in overtime into Deyverson’s goal. He left in the second half of overtime. Grade: 3.5

2 of 3 David Luiz, Pedro and Gabigol do Flamengo after the loss to Palmeiras in the Libertadores final — Photo: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters David Luiz, Pedro and Gabigol do Flamengo after the loss to Palmeiras in the Libertadores final — Photo: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Everton Ribeiro: too preoccupied with right-hand recomposition, he created little. Perfect free kick for the submission with a lot of danger from David Luiz. Your best move in the match. Grade: 4.5

Arrascaeta: made two dribbles with touches of category the first time he touched the ball in the decision. He got a good cross for Gabigol in the 20th minute. He almost tied the game in a great move with Gabigol and Bruno Henrique at the end of the first stage. I was there to return the ball to Gabigol to tie the game. He placed a beautiful ball for Michael to almost turn the match and another one, in overtime, for Gabigol’s submission. He left in the second half of overtime. Grade: 7.5

Bruno Henrique: crossed closed, with some danger, but Weverton defended well in the beginning of the match. A second of inattention in marking, by the coverage of Filipe Luís, was enough for Mayke’s shot at the cross of Palmeiras’ first goal. He cut and lost his chance in the disarming of Palmeiras inside the area. He hit a great ball for Arrascaeta’s submission. He almost tied for a corner kick, when he turned his head. He left at halftime for overtime. Grade: 5.0

Gabigol: in the first submission, he put it out, without strength. He forgot the ball in an attempt at Flamengo’s counterattack. He crossed a good ball in a move that Bruno Henrique passed for Arrascaeta’s submission. At the start of the second half, with a sprint and Arão’s touch, he had two good chances. But star is star. He received it from Arrascaeta and kicked it in the corner of Weverton’s crossbar. He lost his chance at the entrance to the area to tie after the tiebreaker from Palmeira. Grade: 7.0

Renê: came in 30 minutes into the first half to replace Filipe Luís. He did well in the fight with crosses for Ron and Dudu. At the start of the second stage, he was perfect in tackling from below on Ron’s counterattack. But offensively, it created nothing. Grade: 5.5

Michael: entered in the 17th minute of the second half in the vacancy of Everton Ribeiro. In the first attempt at a run, he was fouled by Piquerez. He had the chance to turn around by finishing close to the bar at the end of the second stage. Grade: 5.0

Matheus: entered at 32 of the second half in place of Isla. He crossed a ball as soon as he entered, which generated a corner at the end of the second stage. He finished without danger, from outside the area, at the end of the first stage of overtime. Grade: 5.0

Kenedy: entered the break for overtime. He tried some tables and submitted, from the left, without direction at the end of overtime. Grade: 5.0

Vitinho: entered the second half of overtime. no grade

Peter: entered the second half of overtime. Ended with danger after the table. Grade: 5.5