Flávia gives Guilherme a kiss to outwit scammers · TV News

Flávia (Valentina Herszage) will steal a big kiss from Guilherme (Mateus Solano) and will leave the doctor breathless in Quem Mais Vida, Melhor!. The pole dance dancer will take the unexpected decision to outwit the con artists Neco (Carlos Silberg) and Leco (André Silberg) in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

In the scenes that will air on this Saturday’s chapter (27) , the young woman will make an appointment with the surgeon at a bar in Tijuca. Murilo’s girlfriend (Jaffar Bambirra) hopes to recover the suitcase full of dollars, stolen by her at the airport before the fateful flight in which she met Death (A.Maia).

After the accident, the bag was given to Rose’s husband (Bárbara Colen). The doctor was also sought out by the police to testify about the false stewardess and was shocked by the crime committed by the girl.

The protagonist, then, will use the meeting to advise the young woman on what to do: “The best thing is to surrender and return the money”. But, during the conversation with the character of Mateus Solano, the employee of the Pulp Fiction nightclub will notice Cora’s brothers (Valentina Bandeira) approaching her.

The girl will then try to hide her face and surprise the doctor with a request: “Kiss me”. Without giving the surgeon a chance to respond, the teasing will steal a kiss. Frightened by the attitude, Antônio’s father (Matheus Abreu) ​​will speak Flávia’s name out loud, calling the attention of the twins, who are following the girl on Cora’s orders to recover the stolen money.

The scammers will notice the dancer’s presence in the place and will chase her. During the escape, the girl and the doctor will come face to face with Neném (Vladimir Brichta) and Paula (Giovanna Antonelli), who will be surprised by the two getting into the car. “Get out of here! They’re armed! Run!”, Flavia will scream, desperate.

The new seven o’clock telenovela premiered on Monday (22) in place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded.

