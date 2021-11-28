Ford begins to be demolished in São Bernardo – 11/27/2021

Daniel Tossato

From the Diário do Grande ABC





11/27/2021 | 4:30 pm



After 52 years of strength in São Bernardo, the factory that housed the automaker Ford, on Avenida Taboão, in the neighborhood of the same name, began to be demolished. The bricks that formed the pillars and that kept the structure standing, thousands of jobs and the dream of a better life, are now on the ground. The site, which now belongs to Construtora São José, which specializes in high-end logistical and commercial real estate projects, should make room for a modern distribution center. The land was purchased in October 2020 for R$550 million.

The Diário team visited the former Ford factory in the early afternoon of this Saturday (27th) and witnessed the beginning of the demolition of the space. Initially, only the indoor sheds are going to the ground. Whoever passes by Avenida Taboão can still see the assembler’s brick building. The only and important difference is the lack of the imposing totem that bore the Ford logo.





At the main entrance, on Avenida Taboão, it is still possible to see a welcome mat at the door, as if receiving the thousands of employees and visitors who no longer work there. The São Bernardo factory was the oldest of the automaker in the country.

The Diário followed Ford’s last breaths in São Bernardo. In its last days, around 650 factory floor workers were laid off. In its heyday, at the end of the 1980s, the plant used to have 12 thousand employees. Iconic models from the automotive sector, such as the Corcel, the Del Rey and the Escort XR3 came out on its assembly line.

To end the activity at the 50th anniversary plant in São Bernardo, the automaker claimed that the decision came amid the Covid-19 pandemic and that the sanitary crisis extended and persisted the idle capacity of the industry, as well as reduced the number of car sales, which resulted in significant losses.