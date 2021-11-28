Ford confirms Maverick for Brazil, but fight may not be with Fiat Toro; understand

Now as an importer in the Brazilian market, Ford is undertaking a frank renewal of its product line.

Ka and EcoSport stayed in the past and, following the brand’s global strategy, the company focused its efforts on SUVs and pickup trucks that are more profitable products, despite selling in lower volumes.

The first step was the introduction of the Bronco Sport, SUV, which the brand is trying to place in a more premium segment, above a Jeep Compass, for example, due to the powerful 2.0 turbo engine and the package filled with on-board technology.

Today, the model starts at R$ 272,650 and is imported from Mexico, from where it arrives paying more affordable rates.

But the Bronco Sport isn’t the only Ford product made on the Mexican assembly line, and its platform isn’t exclusive to the SUV either. From there, the brand is already sending the Maverick to the United States, an intermediate pickup that shares the components and factory with the company’s sport utility vehicle.

Since its presentation, Ford Maverick has filled the eyes of the Brazilian public with hope. After all, its size seemed to be that of a rival to the dominant Fiat Toro. And even the brand never hid its intention to bring it here.

Confirmation came last week, when Ford made official the arrival of Maverick in the Brazilian market for sometime in the first quarter of 2022. While the certainty of arrival increases, however, those who are waiting for a model that will go head-to-head with Toro may having to revise expectations.

Why won’t she face Fiat Toro?

Ford has not yet revealed what Maverick’s official price will be from next year, just that the first units are already arriving in national ports, as well as some information about the version that will be sold here and its mechanical set. Here, the pickup will be offered in the Lariat FX4 configuration, one of the most expensive sold in the US and, there, it starts at US$ 30,135 (R$ 165,346).

Even before having an official price, it is already possible to see that the strategy with Maverick will be similar to that of Bronco Sport. The Ford pickup will bet on a good series content, larger size and a more powerful engine.

Just because of these factors, it is already possible to imagine that the brand will charge more for its product than Fiat for Toro, which costs between R$ 127,890 with a 1.3 turbo flex engine and front-wheel drive and R$ 200,890 with a 2.0 turbodiesel engine and all-wheel drive .

Despite offering a hybrid engine even in the most basic version, the Maverick that will be sold in Brazil will bring the same propellant found under the hood of the Bronco Sport. It is a 2.0 gasoline turbo capable of delivering 253 hp of power and 38.3 kgfm of torque, being linked to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The FX4 in the name refers to an option package on the North American market that includes four-wheel drive, an item that will be standard here.

The only question for now is the presence or not of the Ford CoPilot 360 package, offered in the Bronco Sport. It brings a series of electronic driving assistants, such as autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control, for example.

Among the standard items, Maverick will feature LED headlights, partially digital instrument panel with a 6.5-inch screen, multimedia center with an 8-inch screen, connectivity via Android Auto and Apple Car Play, 17 alloy wheels inches and off-road driving modes.

Visually, Ford Maverick refers to the brand’s large pickup trucks in the North American market, with straight lines and a characteristic appearance of a pickup truck. Inside, the cabin brings a good mix of materials, despite the pragmatic look and made to be practical in daily use.

Its measures are 5.07 meters in length, 1.84 m in width, 1.74 m in width and 3.07 m of wheelbase. Respectively, Fiat Toro is 4.94 m, 1.84 m, 1.73 m and 2.99 m.

In the statement confirming Maverick’s arrival in the Brazilian market, Ford said that Maverick will be positioned in an innovative way within the segment, as an alternative not only to pickup trucks, but also to cars and SUVs.

“It is made for people with a dynamic and connected lifestyle, who seek the comfort and handling of a car, combined with great durability, load capacity and robustness, which are the hallmarks of Ford Raça Forte pickup trucks.”

In addition, the brand says it has strived to improve the comfort and handling of Maverick to give it a handling closer to SUVs than to medium pickup trucks, like the Ford Ranger itself.

While the official price does not come, it is not possible to set a correct value for the novelty. However, considering what the company says about the pickup and everything it will actually offer, it won’t be surprising if the price of the new Ford Maverick approaches the price charged for the Bronco Sport, in the R$270,000 range.