Ford Maverick starts to be distributed in Brazil

Ford Maverick is already being distributed in Brazil. Spotted on the BR-101 highway in Cariacica-ES, the American brand’s average pickup truck followed in a lot transported by a trailer, towards Rio de Janeiro.

Ford having abandoned Bahia, now its imported cars arrive through Espírito Santo, land of trades that negotiate vehicle imports.

Coming from Mexico and destined for the domestic market, Maverick should hit stores in the first quarter of 2022. The vehicle in the photo has an unregistered license plate, which should serve as a test drive vehicle or for the press fleet.

Announced in a single Lariat FX4 version, the Ford Maverick will be an outstanding model within the brand’s light commercials portfolio, probably ranking between Ranger’s XL/XLS and XLT versions, due to its price and proposal, which takes consumers out of SUVs and sedans .

Equipped with an EcoBoost 2.0 engine of 252 horsepower and 38.3 kgfm, Maverick has an eight-speed automatic transmission and permanent four-wheel drive system.

The model will arrive very complete, with an ADAS+ package, automatic air conditioning, electric steering, alloy wheels, full LED headlights, LED flashlights, well-developed luggage and bottles, leather seats, multimedia SYNC 4 with wireless projection for Android Auto and Carplay, among others.

With Maverick, Ford puts a sister to the Bronco Sport, but both have the potential to go beyond simple imaging products. High prices are indeed scary, even more so in a market where increases are constant.

Outside, Maverick has more options and it would be interesting to see them here, although Hybrid is far from what Ford wants now, but Mustang Mach-E could be the brand’s introduction to electrification here. Anyway, the option that will be available is this one. Price? How much do you think it will cost?