Ford Ranger Lightning 2023 is an attractive alternative

The Ford Ranger 2023 has arrived, although the date on which Brazilian consumers will be able to have theirs in the garage is far away.

The new generation of the medium blue oval pickup truck has much more potential than it looks, and in addition to the touted Ranger Raptor, it may have a Ranger Lightning…

As has already become clear, Ford intentionally brought the Nova Ranger closer to the F-150 and like this one, it will also have a Hybrid version in the next two years.

However, with the Dearborn automaker spending billions of dollars on electrification, it shouldn’t stop there.

A Ford Ranger Lightning 2023 would not be just a dream, but an attractive alternative to bring more people of other brands to the Detroit manufacturer.

At the F-150 Lightning, even though there was a lot of market research and intense promotion of the proposal in the media, Ford still walked on eggshells when it made it to the American market.

Producing 40,000 units a year was “chicken soup,” as caution was hidden in the apparent enthusiasm of brand executives.

The long shot, however, was accurate, and the F-150 Lightning doubled its annual volume and had more than 160,000 orders at the beginning of the month.

Seeing the good public response to the product, Ford certainly holds Ranger Lightning in high regard and a new electric platform could support that idea. It is called TE1, which will come up with a GE2 monoblock base at the same time.

The TE1 is built on stringer chassis like the F-150 and Ranger. This means that a Ranger Lightning would retain its basic characteristic of a traditional pickup, but with a rear electric motor attached to the chassis and with axle shafts in a multilink.

That’s the architecture we see today on the F-150 Lightning and would do well on Ranger Lightning. In SRK’s projection, the electric pickup would not have as many external changes, which would detract from the product.

Finally, its production would end up being made only in the USA, given the delayed electrification in the other countries that produce the model, in part also due to the higher cost.

[Fonte: Auto Evolution/Projeção: SRK]